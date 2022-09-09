Home Technology Let’s get squid merchandise!Appears in My Nintendo Store Platinum Points Exchange Items[斯普拉頓3]！ – funglr Games
Technology

by admin
With the release of Nintendo Switch “Friday, September 9th, 2022”Splatoon 3 ” release, are there many office workers who are playing Splatoon?HolidayWoolen cloth? I didn’t go on vacation, but I started playing the download version at midnight, and as of this writing, On September 9th, I was a little sleepless!I want to elevate it tofourth order! Although it was 00:00, the online game was fast and many people were playing.I think everyone who Supra is on vacation is eating at the moment7-11 and 31 Cooperative Mealsplaying next tolong time tool, but why don’t you restock? ? “Splatoon 3” merchandise appears in Platinum Points redemption merchandise in the My Nintendo Store!

Splatoon 3 casual packs and stickers are now available!

New Platinum Points Redemption Items Are Designed With “Splatoon 3” Graffiticasual bagandsticker.both usesquiddesign. All Supra items arecool, but this one is cool too

Splatoon 3 Graffiti Casual Bag

Splatoon 3 Ikasu Tekka (3 combinations)

“Graffiti Leisure Bag” can be exchanged500 Platinum Points“Ikasu Techer” can be exchanged300 Platinum PointsShipping in late October.need to pay separately550 yen (tax included)but if the total amount of your purchase is more than 5, 500 yen (tax included) , shipping is free, so if you order at the same time, no shipping will be charged. ! With the release of “Splatoon 3”,New products are also on sale at the same time, please buy together! Please check My Nintendo Store for details and redemption!

