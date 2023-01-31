Home Technology Let’s help Claude wash the car, the stress-relieving masterpiece “Simulated High Pressure Washing” will add “FF7” DLC for free | 4Gamers
Technology

Let’s help Claude wash the car, the stress-relieving masterpiece “Simulated High Pressure Washing” will add “FF7” DLC for free | 4Gamers

by admin
Let’s help Claude wash the car, the stress-relieving masterpiece “Simulated High Pressure Washing” will add “FF7” DLC for free | 4Gamers

“PowerWash Simulator”, developed by FuturLab, announced that it will launch a free DLC “Midgar Special Pack”, which will cooperate with the well-known Japanese role-playing game “Final Fantasy VII”.

Since Square Enix is ​​the publisher of “Simulated High Pressure Washing”, it also directly contributed to the cooperation of these two seemingly unrelated games. “Simulated High Pressure Washing” has been a great success since its release last year. This game, which uses high-pressure water guns to clean dirt, has received nearly 29,000 overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam.

Of course, this cooperation is not for players to fight monsters, but for players to take over the task and use high-pressure nozzles to clean three well-known objects in “FF7”, including Tifa and Barrett’s original bar “Seventh Heaven”. “, Claude’s motorcycle “HARDY DAYTONA”, and the representative enemy “Guardian Scorpion” in the work.

In addition to “FF7”, “Simulated High Pressure Cleaning” also launched a cooperation with another well-known game “Tomb Raider” today, allowing players to clean scenes such as museums. “Simulated High Pressure Washing” is currently on sale on Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

There is currently no public launch date for the Midgar Special Pack.

See also  Don't even want to change the machine! 47 smartphones including iPhone will no longer be supported by WhatsApp! Immediately check whether you have a mobile phone in your hand! -ePrice.HK

You may also like

Cut off the long bangs?! The latest news...

Upsound +1 Xbox Series X/S price adjustment |...

The Crew Motorfest confirmed for 2023

The Last of Us Proves Activision Blizzard Acquisition...

Behemoth “people-friendly” version? There are two versions of...

HomePod 2 out of the box｜The sound of...

Netflix password sharing, what is Core House and...

Bungie revealed a bunch of new weapons and...

The unobtainable Playstation 5 appears, giant, in the...

Pos, cap on cash? Meanwhile in Lugano you...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy