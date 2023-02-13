Listen to the audio version of the article

Dear Ceo, These are very tiring times: overwhelmed by so many texts on the marvels of generative artificial intelligence, if written by humans or by machines there is no certainty, they are so undifferentiated from each other.

ChatGPT is a tool that, given a little hint – prompt – generates a concatenation of words on a statistical basis: credible but also false, legal or illegal, ethical or unethical. At the same time it is smart and stupid, as it is beneficial and dangerous, because not everything passes through language. Let’s think, for example, of our common sense.

If we follow the media, they scare us (“Artificial intelligence will bury us and replace us”); if we follow certain marketing directors, they promise us too much (“Buy my AI and it will solve all your problems”); if we follow the philosophers of the past, they explain to us what artificial intelligence cannot do yet (and isn’t built to do it!). In the meantime, it is necessary to understand what to do, and above all how to minimize the risks of a new project within the company, bearing in mind the purpose of artificial intelligence: to find the rules that explain the relationships between the data that has been provided, working to be statistically significant. Otherwise better stick with classic rule-based programming.

To differentiate a project that actually uses AI from propaganda, it is necessary to verify the existence of the training data, at least a learning algorithm and a model to represent the observed phenomenon. In fact we are still in the infancy of artificial intelligence: we talk a lot about what it can do, but we already know that many projects could fail for purely human reasons.

Why can the project fail so easily? In order not to get confused, we separate the causes of any failures: data management, processing and interpretation of the results. Furthermore, the absence of ICT architectures that allow for rapid operation guaranteeing control, governance and access to resources represents the great challenge for all companies. Last but not least, the unavailability of talent. Unfortunately, if you are unaware that you lack technical skills, you often rely too much on technology, supported byhype: «Data is the new oil», Ia-first,… The eagerness to become data-driven it makes you run towards an indistinct collection of data, so sure you’ll find something incredibly valuable. It would be a capital mistake, because domain experts should be listened to as oracles, even if they don’t have technical training, because only they can interpret the results and know the objectives to be achieved well.