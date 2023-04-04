Levi’s has announced the collaboration with Lalaland to create virtual models generated by artificial intelligence that will be used for advertising of clothing: tests will be conducted during this year to apply the new technology to the company’s website and app, one of the best known in the sector.

The goal pursued by Levi’s is to “increasingly harmonize the shopping experience of users to their particular needs and specificities”. Currently, most of the garments proposed and shown online can be viewed wearing a single model or model.

Thanks to the Dutch startup Lalaland, fondata nel 2019the presentation of the products can be expanded through hyper-realistic artificial digital figures that take account of the various differences in build, size, age and skin color of potential customers. In other words, the perspective is to pursue greater inclusiveness and diversity, more faithfully reflecting the multiple characteristics of consumers, with the help of avatars created by AI.

Virtual models will not totally replace human ones, which will continue to be used, according to as stated by Amy Gershkoff Bolles, manager of Levi’s. It is a clarification that does not entirely dispel the doubts about the possible disruptive impact of AI in the fashion industry: recently, it created in the sector the proposal advanced by Deep Agency of a paid virtual model agency for the realization of photographic services for advertising and professional purposes.

The platform, available on the Internet, also provides for the possibility of producing a digital twin of a person who will have the right to use it on websites, apps and social networks. Despite the copyright and privacy issues that generative AI can bring aboutthe interest in the business of models created by algorithms is growing on the basis of Deep Agency and Lalaland: startup Chinese like ZMO.ai and Surreal they started their business in this field, being able to attract important funding to develop software and products.

On the other hand, super modelle virtuali with Shudu Gram and Miquela Sousa have become internet and app stars: they have millions of followers, headline events and fashion shows, and collaborate alongside real-world supermodels like Bella Hadid, who are hired by the likes of Calvin Klein and Prada.

Improving online purchases and tools to adapt clothing to consumer demand is increasingly an ecommerce imperative: Walmart has made use of augmented reality by introducing a virtual try-on system of clothes, just as Amazon allows Snapchat subscribers to virtually wear the sunglasses for sale through the app’s AR filters.