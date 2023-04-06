Home Technology Levi’s new campaign ditches real models of artificial intelligence – Gamereactor
Artificial intelligence is increasingly in the headlines. From ChatGPT’s latest exploit to improvements in image generation, we’ve seen a lot of advancements in the technology. Now, clothing brand Levi’s has replaced real models with AI-generated ones in its latest campaign.

The unnamed AI model was generated in partnership with LaLaLand.ai, a digital studio that has previously produced avatars for the likes of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. Amy Gershkoff Bolles, global head of digital and emerging technology strategy at Levi’s, said the model will help the brand represent sizes, skin tones and ages.

For those concerned that we will only see digital diversity from now on, Bolles also said that these AI models will not completely replace humans, but rather complement them.

“When we say complementary, we mean that AI-generated models can be used in conjunction with mannequins to potentially expand the number of models per product,” A Levi’s spokesman said. “We’re excited that consumers can see more models on our site, which may reflect any combination of body shape, age, body type, race and ethnicity, allowing us to create a more personal and inclusive shopping experience.

Thanks, The Guardian.

