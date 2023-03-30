The jeans might look good in virtual, but how do they fit the real body? The fashion company Levi Strauss & Co wants to use artificial intelligence to solve an online shopping problem.

When German migrant Levi Strauss opened his first store in San Francisco in 1852, his customers weren’t interested in having a wide choice. They needed pants that wouldn’t tear. “Blue Jeans” made of robust denim with copper rivets that held everything together lived up to the demands. Jeans were originally an invention for the American working class, 170 years later Levi Strauss & Co is one of the most famous fashion brands in the world.

Functionality is no longer the most burning issue, today it is more about sales, more precisely about online sales and the question of how to avoid costly returns. The jeans might look good in virtual, but how do they fit the real body? To solve this e-commerce problem, Levi’s is now turning to artificial intelligence.

Last week, the fashion label announced that it would use AI to present a more diverse selection of models over the course of the year. The Amsterdam-based studio Lalaland.ai was found as a technical partner. This cooperation could help customers see the products on more models who look like themselves.

(sh)