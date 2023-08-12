Lexmark Printers: IT Security Alert Update (Risk: High)

A security warning issued for Lexmark printers has received an update from the BSI. You can read a description of the security gaps including the latest updates and information on the affected operating systems and products here.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: PoC CVE-2023-26067 (Status: 08/10/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Several vulnerabilities for Lexmark printers – risk: high

Risk level: 5 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 9,0

CVSS Temporal Score: 7,8

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 9.0.

Lexmark Printer Bug: Summary of known vulnerabilities

Lexmark is a manufacturer of printers and printer supplies.

A remote, anonymous, or authenticated attacker could exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Lexmark printers to execute arbitrary code or escalate privileges

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by individual serial numbers CVE-2023-26067, CVE-2023-26068, CVE-2023-26070, CVE-2023-26069, CVE-2023-26066, CVE-2023-26065, CVE-2023-26064 und CVE-2023-26063.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Products

Lexmark Laser Printers (cpe:/h:lexmark:laser_printer)

Lexmark Multifunction Printer (cpe:/h:lexmark:multifunction_printer)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

PoC CVE-2023-26067 vom 2023-08-10 (11.08.2023)

For more information, see:

Lexmark Security Advisories vom 2023-03-12 (13.03.2023)

For more information, see:

Lexmark Security Advisories vom 2023-03-12 (13.03.2023)

For more information, see:

Lexmark Security Advisories vom 2023-03-12 (13.03.2023)

For more information, see:

Lexmark Security Advisories vom 2023-03-12 (13.03.2023)

For more information, see:

Lexmark Security Advisories vom 2023-03-12 (13.03.2023)

For more information, see:

Lexmark Security Advisories vom 2023-03-12 (13.03.2023)

For more information, see:

Lexmark Security Advisories vom 2023-03-12 (13.03.2023)

For more information, see:

Lexmark Security Advisories vom 2023-03-12 (13.03.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the 2nd version of this IT security notice for Lexmark printers. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

03/13/2023 – Initial version

2023-08-11 – Added PoC for CVE-2023-26067

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

