LG annoys customers: TV worse after update

LG is currently providing an update for some of its TVs running webOS 5. This changes the user interface, which is now reminiscent of webOS 6. Users will have to get used to a new full-screen view that no longer includes a useful bar.

As of May 17th, LG is in the process of rolling out a software update for some of its TVs. Users will immediately notice the difference because the User interface has changed noticeably. Unlike before, the useful bar at the bottom of the screen is no longer available. These can be used to call up functions and apps.

With update 4.41.35 for webOS 5, smart TVs will have a view that is already known from webOS 6. The new full screen view is in 2020 LG OLED and LED TVs expected. The LG ZX, GX, CX and BX models are among those affected, as well as TVs from the NANO and UN series.

According to an LG spokesman, the change was introduced to Improve usability and navigation. Customers should continue to expect continued support after purchasing an LG TV (source: FlatpanelsHD).

If users don’t like the new view and would rather go back to the old one, then they can find the webOS 5 variant via the settings. Alternatively, the import of the update itself can be prevented by switching off the automatic update.

LG: webOS 23 for latest TVs only

For current televisions from spring 2023 LG uses webOS 23, which differs significantly from its predecessors. However, owners of slightly older Smart TVs are looking into the stir. The manufacturer has no plans to install webOS 23 on TVs that were released before 2023.

