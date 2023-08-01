Report: LG Display Rumored to Enter Apple’s Micro OLED Supply Chain, Challenging Sony’s Sole Supplier Status

In an unexpected turn of events, South Korean panel maker LG Display (LGD) is rumored to be entering Apple’s Micro OLED supply chain, breaking the monopoly held by Japanese factory SONY as the sole supplier of Vision Pro.

According to China Media Jiwei.com, industry sources have revealed that LGD has secured a spot in the Micro OLED supply chain for Apple’s Vision Pro. This news comes as other manufacturers have successfully overcome the technological challenges associated with Micro OLED, opening up opportunities for more players to enter the market. Another South Korean panel maker, Samsung Display (SDC), may also have the chance to join the supply chain, potentially leading to a reduction in Micro OLED costs.

Currently, SONY serves as Apple’s exclusive supplier of Vision Pro Micro OLED. However, due to supply limitations, SONY can only provide 100,000 to 200,000 Micro OLED panels per quarter, with an annual production capacity of approximately 900,000 pieces. Based on these figures, Apple can only ship a few hundred thousand Vision Pros at most next year.

If LGD’s entry into Apple’s Micro OLED supply chain is true, it suggests that Apple’s Vision Pro shipments may increase. However, since there hasn’t been any further news to confirm this development, it is advised to approach this information with caution.

In recent years, LGD has actively pursued the development of next-generation display technology and has maintained a close partnership with Apple. As reported by Science and Technology News, LGD will undertake the extensive transfer process for the Micro LED version of Apple Watch, collaborating with Apple on chip handling, backplane integration, and overall production processes. Apple will provide equipment and crucial technical support to ensure a seamless Micro LED production process.

Previous reports suggested that Apple had requested both Samsung Display and LGD to develop an OLED display capable of completely eliminating the iPhone frame, ultimately achieving a frameless design. However, this development is expected to take time, and for now, Apple is gradually reducing the display frame with the ultimate goal of achieving a zero bounding box design.

These recent developments indicate an exciting shift in Apple’s display supply chain and highlight the advances being made in Micro OLED and Micro LED technology. As the tech giant continues to push boundaries with its innovative product designs, consumers can anticipate further improvements and advancements in display technology in the future.

(Image source: Apple)

