LG enriches its audio range with two new Bluetooth speakers that combine unique performance and portability: LG XBOOM 360 XO3 and LG XBOOM GO XG9Q.

The two speakers are available on the LG Online Shop and in the best consumer electronics stores at a recommended retail price of €299 for the LG XBOOM 360 XO3 and €549 for the LG XBOOM GO XG9Q.

LG XBOOM 360 XO3 is the Bluetooth speaker with an elegant and minimal design, enhanced by the refined melange fabric covering, which makes it suitable for any type of furniture. A design that has earned him prestigious awards such as the IF Design awards 2022 and the Red Dot Design Award 2022.

But it’s not just the design that surprises LG’s new speaker, because its very high quality omnidirectional audio will do the same. Thanks to its truncated cone shape and its 3 3-way speakers, XO3 offers immersive and authentic sound to anyone listening, regardless of their position in the room.

Unlike traditional loudspeakers that project the sound only in one direction, in fact, XO3 spreads the sound 360° evenly thanks to the optimized structure of the reflector. The silk dome and glass-fibre and neodymium magnets improve the clarity and precision of the sound; the dual passive radiator reduces irregular vibrations and decreases sound distortion while the dynamic enhancer delivers full-bodied bass even at low volumes.

The sound experience offered by XO3 is further enriched by its emotional lights: thanks to 9 different lighting presets and a wide range of customizable effects, LG XBOOM 360 XO3 is the perfect companion to create the right mood for any type of occasion.

Compared to the previous model (LG XBOOM 360 RP4), LG XBOOM 360 XO3 has a fabric strap and a smaller size which makes it perfect to be carried anywhere, at home or outdoors; moreover, thanks to the battery life of up to 24 hours and the IP54 certification, XO3 makes any place an ideal place to enjoy your favorite music.

Finally, for those who love immersive watching of movies or games, LG XBOOM 360 XO3 can be connected to LG TVs with Bluetooth Surround Sound function to amplify the surround effect of the contents transmitted.

More powerful and transgressive is LG XBOOM GO XG9Q, the bluetooth speaker designed for those who are always in the mood to party.

Its 80W ensures a powerful volume while the two 4.5-inch woofers and the compression horn tweeter make the bass intense and the high frequencies clear for a very high quality sound experience. Whatever atmosphere you need to create, XG9Q has the solution: the Sound Boost button allows you to widen the sound stage to make the playback even more powerful, while the dynamic bass enhancer automatically processes the music to offer perfect listening even when the volume is reduced.

Furthermore, to create the perfect mood, it is possible to customize the XG9Q’s side lighting by choosing from thousands of color options and activate the Stage Light, an original strobe light that recreates multicolored disco effects or lights up in time with music to warm up the mood. party atmosphere.

LG XBOOM GO XG9Q is the ideal accessory for those looking for a powerful, high-performance speaker that is easy to carry, also thanks to its small size (only 52 cm wide) and the practical handle integrated into the design. Furthermore, the integrated battery that guarantees up to 24 hours of autonomy and the IP67 certification, which certifies the resistance to water and dust, make it ideal for enjoying your favorite music outdoors.

Both models, LG XBOOM 360 XO3 and LG XBOOM GO XG9Q, can be controlled via the XBOOM app to customize EQ and add DJ effects, always creating an incredibly immersive atmosphere.

Furthermore, both speakers have a reduced environmental impact: they are in fact ECV (Environmental Claim Validation) certified by UL, as they are partially made with recycled plastic, and Eco Product certified by SGS, because they are packaged in recycled paper cellulose.