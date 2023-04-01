Home Technology LG G2 97-inch OLED evo is exclusive to AV Life stores!Want to look better than the big screen in the theater? … – Home Theater – Post76Play
AV Life asks me for help to introduce the channel. It can be the first to exclusively display the largest OLED TV for civilian use, LG G2 OLED evo 4K TV. Because it is not for evaluation, Xiao Se asked the beautiful girl Heidi to help perform a role, hoping to be a refreshing experience compared to everyone Feel!!!

LG G2 97-inch OLED EVO TV was exclusively demonstrated at AV LIFE store in Hong Kong, bringing a powerful visual experience to large-size TV lovers. LG G2 OLED evo uses a new generation of OLED screen technology, and uses self-luminous 4K OLED technology to present the most contrasting image effect. The LG G2 OLED evo TV has the largest size in the world at 97 inches. It is equipped with an α9 Gen5 AI processor and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro technology to present richer colors and contrast. The Brightness Booster Max technology further increases the brightness by 30%. Together with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, the audience can enjoy stunning sound and picture effects. This TV not only meets the needs of large-size TVs, but also makes projectors no longer the only choice for large-screen home theaters. Moreover, the manufacturer provides a five-year panel warranty, so that users can buy with more confidence.

