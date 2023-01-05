OLED display technology has rapidly grown into the mainstream of the market because of its richer color rendering effect, panel brightness and contrast than traditional LED backlight display technology. In addition to small-sized smart phones and tablets, the TV market can also see more and more More and more brands are actively investing in the sales of OLED TVs. According to the market research report of Global Information, the OLED panel market will continue to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 13.2% between 2022 and 2027.

The reason why OLED display technology is becoming more and more popular among consumers has a lot to do with the change in the habit of people watching content through TV. In addition to the video streaming platform becoming the mainstream audio and video source, higher-standard display quality also depends on TV panel specifications provide strong support, especially the popularity and popularization of audio-visual programs produced with HDR high dynamic range and next-generation games, all require high-brightness and high-contrast panels, and this is exactly what OLED displays The main strength of the technology.

At present, there are many OLED TV brands in the market, and almost all major manufacturers are absent. Among them, LG, which has been operating OLED TVs for the longest time, is undoubtedly the leader in this field. Not only has it won the first place in the global market share of OLED TVs for 9 consecutive years It can also be seen from the new products that LG is still optimizing the display technology of OLED panels and the diversity of products. For example, the latest generation of “OLED evo” display technology has a significant brightness upgrade, and it also provides great flexibility in the choice of product size. For example, the world‘s largest 97-inch OLED evo G2 zero-gap gallery series, let the pursuit of The ultimate visual feast group can “climb to the top at once”. To meet the needs of different home placement spaces, LG also provides 83 inches, 65 inches and 55 inches for consumers to choose freely according to the actual situation. Some series even provide personal accessories. 48-inch and 42-inch sizes for users or small families.

Slim and beautiful, enhance the texture of home like a work of art

Compared with TVs using LED backlight, OLED panels use organic materials to achieve self-luminous display of pixels, so the overall structure can be designed to be more streamlined and neat, making the TV volume thinner and creating an almost “borderless” The astonishing effect has successfully transformed the TV into a beautiful work of art, completely breaking away from the traditional thinking of TV equipment installation, and displaying it in the space in more diverse forms to add color to the home environment.

LG OLED evo G2 Zero Gap Gallery series continues the previous “design thinking of viewing TV as a work of art”. In addition to emphasizing ultra-thin, “zero-gap wall-mounting” design, the display panel seems to be “embedded” directly on the wall In the screen, you can watch TV as if you are admiring a painting. You can even select your favorite art paintings and photographs from the built-in art gallery of the TV system to display them on the screen, so that The home is instantly transformed into a tasteful space such as an art gallery and photography exhibition.

new generation LG OLED evo display technologyBring more eye-catching visual effects



As a leader in the OLED TV market, LG has definitely invested a lot of effort in the research and development of related technologies over the years. It is not difficult to see the maturity of its technology from the final published products. The latest OLED evo display technology not only increases the overall brightness of the panel by 30% through “upgraded panel luminescent material” and “smart brightening engine MAX” technology, but also has better screen contrast than before. It is mentioned that the self-illuminating pixels can achieve the infinite contrast effect of “pure black” display, thereby greatly improving the sharpness of the image.

The LG OLED evo G2 Zero Gap Gallery Series, which uses OLED evo display technology, also supports HDR high dynamic contrast format images quite comprehensively. In addition to covering HDR10, Dolby Vision and HLG…etc. formats, it also supports the ability to respond to changes in environmental light sources , the Dolby Vision IQ technology that automatically adjusts the brightness and contrast of the picture makes the presentation of HDR content more perfect.

In addition to the good-looking picture, the OLED evo G2 Zero Gap Gallery Series will certainly not ignore the important issue of “eye care”! Since the OLED panel itself has the inherent advantages of low blue light and no flicker, and the panel has also obtained the “dual certification” of low blue light, no flicker and no uncomfortable glare from TÜV Rheinland of Germany and the United States, it can ensure that viewers (especially growing children) vision health.

Promoters to make the picture look better and the sound better:a9 No.5generation AI 4K video processing chip



In order to pursue the most extreme sound and light effects, the LG OLED evo G2 Zero Gap Gallery Series further uses artificial intelligence to optimize the video and sound effects at the same time. The secret weapon to achieve this result is the built-in TV The α9 fifth-generation AI Processor 4K processing chip in it! The chip conducts deep learning training through a huge database of 1 million data points, allowing the TV to analyze the subject and scene type in the screen in real time, optimize the sharpness of people and objects, remove noise, and then borrow The effect of blurring the depth of field is enlarged by the foreground and background enhancement function, making the subject stand out more.

In terms of “color presentation”, the LG OLED evo G2 Zero Gap Gallery Series uses the “AI Dynamic Color Adjustment Technology Pro” to achieve a more subtle improvement in picture quality. More than 5,000 color blocks are adjusted in real time one by one to optimize the tone curve and shadow contrast, making the details of HDR content more vivid, and the realism and sense of presence are naturally greatly improved.

In addition to enhancing visual effects, the α9 fifth-generation AI 4K audio-visual processing chip can also enhance audio effects of course! For example, the 2.0 channel is mixed into the virtual 7.1.2 channel sound effect, and the sound effect presentation from the top and rear sources is increased, which greatly improves the three-dimensional level of listening and makes the sound field performance more enveloping , just like being in the shooting scene.

The functional design returns to the essence of user needs, and properly supports streaming video and next-generation game consoles

Frankly speaking, specifications are important, but for the general public, the human-machine interface design related to smooth control and support for various types of entertainment content seem to be the most concerned points! Different from the common smart TVs on the market, most of which use Google TV or Android TV’s “public version” operating system, LG OLED TVs have always been equipped with their own webOS operating system, which has been continuously optimized and improved through years of iterations. The function classification logic created by the eye-catching “color block” style is not only easy to read and operate, but the visual experience is also quite simple and comfortable. With the “smart mouse remote control”, it can control wireless The cursor, coupled with the assistance of the scroll wheel button, is indeed much more efficient than the traditional direction key operation.

The good thing is that webOS provides comprehensive application support, and you can have a panoramic view of mainstream video streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Video Prime, and Apple TV+. In addition, webOS has built-in the ThinQ AI IoT system application that LG has promoted in recent years, which can integrate all the IoT home appliances at home. You only need to sit comfortably in front of the TV as a sofa potato and press the remote control with your hands. You can know the running status of the device in real time, or switch the device freely to let the smart home appliances complete large and small housework for you.

In addition to watching video and audio content through TV, playing games with various game consoles is also an entertainment that many people will engage in nowadays! When it comes to games, the LG OLED evo G2 Zero Gap Gallery series can be regarded as the preferred display device for next-generation game consoles at this stage. The reason is that it not only has a built-in HDMI 2.1 port that can support 4K 120Hz display effects, but also provides smooth And stable picture, only 0.1 ms response speed also ensures that there will be no afterimage or flickering on the picture, it more fully supports HDR game display in Dolby Vison format, and is compatible with two major graphics card brands NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium’s frame rate optimization technology also supports VRR variable frame rate function. When playing fast-paced games such as first-person shooting, racing, sports, etc., the screen can also be moved at high speed. It has the clearest and smoothest visual effect.

It is worth noting that the LG OLED evo G2 Zero Gap Gallery series also opened the support of the cloud gaming platform NVIDIA GeForce Now this year. Players only need to prepare a compatible gamepad, and they can use the applications on the TV to Enjoy 3A game masterpieces with excellent sound and light effects through real-time streaming.

Summarize

From the increasing number of OLED TV brands, it is not difficult to find that consumers’ demand and desire for the ultimate audio-visual effects have a rapid growth trend, which has led to the expansion of the OLED TV market. However, when more brands join the battle, it also means that each brand is bound to face-to-face confrontation with “technical strength”. LG, which was the first to enter the OLED TV market, naturally has a considerable advantage in mastering OLED display technology, and the new generation The advanced OLED evo display technology also has a higher brightness performance, which further improves the ability to present the details of the picture. Benefiting from the self-luminous characteristics of the OLED panel pixels, the LG OLED evo G2 zero-gap gallery series can achieve an infinite level of contrast , so that the three-dimensional layering of the image is stronger.

The reason why LG OLED evo G2 Zero Gap Gallery Series is recommended is that “game application” is one of its strengths! The built-in HDMI 2.1 can perfectly support the standard 4K 120Hz display mode of next-generation game consoles, and can also be perfectly matched with HDR game content. It also supports multiple video dynamic and smooth display technologies such as NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium and VRR. It can present the clearest picture quality performance in fast-paced games.

Leaving aside the audio-visual performance, the LG OLED evo G2 Zero Gap Gallery Series has also put a lot of effort into the user experience. In addition to the new webOS 22 operating system, it is both easy to use and smooth in operation, making it easier for you to find what you want functions, simplifying the operation process, and can also be properly integrated with smart home devices at home.

As one of the core home appliances, the slimness and zero-gap wall-mount design of the LG OLED evo G2 Zero-Gap Gallery Series can greatly add points to the taste of the home environment. Not to mention, OLED TVs have ranked first in global sales for 9 consecutive years The market reputation and LG’s original five-year panel warranty service also make people feel at ease. For consumers who are planning to upgrade to OLED TVs in the new year, the LG OLED evo G2 Zero Gap Gallery Series will be a great choice. Pretty good choice.