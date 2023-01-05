Home Technology LG OLED evo G2 Zero Gap Gallery Series 4K AI Voice IoT TV Review: The best OLED evo display technology in the industry, AI synchronously enhances visual and audio experience!
Technology

LG OLED evo G2 Zero Gap Gallery Series 4K AI Voice IoT TV Review: The best OLED evo display technology in the industry, AI synchronously enhances visual and audio experience!

by admin
LG OLED evo G2 Zero Gap Gallery Series 4K AI Voice IoT TV Review: The best OLED evo display technology in the industry, AI synchronously enhances visual and audio experience!

OLED display technology has rapidly grown into the mainstream of the market because of its richer color rendering effect, panel brightness and contrast than traditional LED backlight display technology. In addition to small-sized smart phones and tablets, the TV market can also see more and more More and more brands are actively investing in the sales of OLED TVs. According to the market research report of Global Information, the OLED panel market will continue to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 13.2% between 2022 and 2027.

The reason why OLED display technology is becoming more and more popular among consumers has a lot to do with the change in the habit of people watching content through TV. In addition to the video streaming platform becoming the mainstream audio and video source, higher-standard display quality also depends on TV panel specifications provide strong support, especially the popularity and popularization of audio-visual programs produced with HDR high dynamic range and next-generation games, all require high-brightness and high-contrast panels, and this is exactly what OLED displays The main strength of the technology.

At present, there are many OLED TV brands in the market, and almost all major manufacturers are absent. Among them, LG, which has been operating OLED TVs for the longest time, is undoubtedly the leader in this field. Not only has it won the first place in the global market share of OLED TVs for 9 consecutive years It can also be seen from the new products that LG is still optimizing the display technology of OLED panels and the diversity of products. For example, the latest generation of “OLED evo” display technology has a significant brightness upgrade, and it also provides great flexibility in the choice of product size. For example, the world‘s largest 97-inch OLED evo G2 zero-gap gallery series, let the pursuit of The ultimate visual feast group can “climb to the top at once”. To meet the needs of different home placement spaces, LG also provides 83 inches, 65 inches and 55 inches for consumers to choose freely according to the actual situation. Some series even provide personal accessories. 48-inch and 42-inch sizes for users or small families.

Slim and beautiful, enhance the texture of home like a work of art

Compared with TVs using LED backlight, OLED panels use organic materials to achieve self-luminous display of pixels, so the overall structure can be designed to be more streamlined and neat, making the TV volume thinner and creating an almost “borderless” The astonishing effect has successfully transformed the TV into a beautiful work of art, completely breaking away from the traditional thinking of TV equipment installation, and displaying it in the space in more diverse forms to add color to the home environment.

Equipped with a new generation of OLED evo display technology, the LG OLED evo G2 Zero Gap Gallery Series has a perfect display effect, and the beauty displayed by the ultra-slim body is unforgettable at a glance.

The back of the LG OLED evo G2 Zero Gap Gallery series also takes a minimalist route. Although you can’t see it most of the time, this area is still designed to be quite beautiful and pleasing to the eye, which shows LG’s insistence on texture! In addition, in order to improve the efficiency of wire organization and avoid the mess caused by wire winding, LG also thoughtfully planned the grooves for wiring.

LG OLED evo G2 Zero Gap Gallery series continues the previous “design thinking of viewing TV as a work of art”. In addition to emphasizing ultra-thin, “zero-gap wall-mounting” design, the display panel seems to be “embedded” directly on the wall In the screen, you can watch TV as if you are admiring a painting. You can even select your favorite art paintings and photographs from the built-in art gallery of the TV system to display them on the screen, so that The home is instantly transformed into a tasteful space such as an art gallery and photography exhibition.

See also  "Italy will soon have dozens of successful startups. Now there are the ingredients"

The ultra-narrow bezels minimize visual distraction from the LG OLED evo G2 Zero Gap Gallery Series screen.

In addition to wall-mounted installation, the LG OLED evo G2 Zero Gap Gallery Series can also be installed on a stand (optional) and placed on a TV cabinet, or with a standing display stand (optional), allowing the TV to have a more atmospheric feel Strong art form to furnish.

new generation LG OLED evo display technologyBring more eye-catching visual effects

As a leader in the OLED TV market, LG has definitely invested a lot of effort in the research and development of related technologies over the years. It is not difficult to see the maturity of its technology from the final published products. The latest OLED evo display technology not only increases the overall brightness of the panel by 30% through “upgraded panel luminescent material” and “smart brightening engine MAX” technology, but also has better screen contrast than before. It is mentioned that the self-illuminating pixels can achieve the infinite contrast effect of “pure black” display, thereby greatly improving the sharpness of the image.

LG OLED evo display technology is the culmination of LG's years of hard work in the field of OLED TV technology.

The LG OLED evo G2 Zero Gap Gallery Series uses the new generation of LG OLED evo display technology to upgrade the luminous material and optimization technology, so that the brightness and contrast of the panel can be improved.

The LG OLED evo G2 Zero Gap Gallery Series, which uses OLED evo display technology, also supports HDR high dynamic contrast format images quite comprehensively. In addition to covering HDR10, Dolby Vision and HLG…etc. formats, it also supports the ability to respond to changes in environmental light sources , the Dolby Vision IQ technology that automatically adjusts the brightness and contrast of the picture makes the presentation of HDR content more perfect.

LG OLED evo G2 Zero Gap Gallery series can be described as impeccable in terms of color rendering, no matter whether the picture scene is bright or dark, it can show satisfactory color saturation.

For parents with children at home, the LG OLED evo G2 Zero Gap Gallery series can be used with more confidence by children because it has passed the

In addition to the good-looking picture, the OLED evo G2 Zero Gap Gallery Series will certainly not ignore the important issue of “eye care”! Since the OLED panel itself has the inherent advantages of low blue light and no flicker, and the panel has also obtained the “dual certification” of low blue light, no flicker and no uncomfortable glare from TÜV Rheinland of Germany and the United States, it can ensure that viewers (especially growing children) vision health.

The Dolby Vision IQ technology, which can intelligently respond to changes in ambient light sources and automatically adjust the brightness and contrast of the picture, keeps the picture rendering effect in the most perfect state at any time.

Promoters to make the picture look better and the sound better:a9 No.5generation AI 4K video processing chip

In order to pursue the most extreme sound and light effects, the LG OLED evo G2 Zero Gap Gallery Series further uses artificial intelligence to optimize the video and sound effects at the same time. The secret weapon to achieve this result is the built-in TV The α9 fifth-generation AI Processor 4K processing chip in it! The chip conducts deep learning training through a huge database of 1 million data points, allowing the TV to analyze the subject and scene type in the screen in real time, optimize the sharpness of people and objects, remove noise, and then borrow The effect of blurring the depth of field is enlarged by the foreground and background enhancement function, making the subject stand out more.

α9 The fifth-generation AI Processor 4K processing chip can intelligently identify the foreground and background in the picture, and implement the effect of enhancing the subject and blurring the background in real time.

See also  Photovoltaic giant JA Solar plans to increase production by 5 billion yuan, increase raw material prices, and gross profit margin declines in the first half of the year

In terms of “color presentation”, the LG OLED evo G2 Zero Gap Gallery Series uses the “AI Dynamic Color Adjustment Technology Pro” to achieve a more subtle improvement in picture quality. More than 5,000 color blocks are adjusted in real time one by one to optimize the tone curve and shadow contrast, making the details of HDR content more vivid, and the realism and sense of presence are naturally greatly improved.

In addition to enhancing visual effects, the α9 fifth-generation AI 4K audio-visual processing chip can also enhance audio effects of course! For example, the 2.0 channel is mixed into the virtual 7.1.2 channel sound effect, and the sound effect presentation from the top and rear sources is increased, which greatly improves the three-dimensional level of listening and makes the sound field performance more enveloping , just like being in the shooting scene.

The α9 fifth-generation AI 4K audio-visual processing chip can optimize the integration of the virtual sound field, creating stereo effects for viewers from all directions with a maximum of 7.1.2 channels.

The functional design returns to the essence of user needs, and properly supports streaming video and next-generation game consoles

Frankly speaking, specifications are important, but for the general public, the human-machine interface design related to smooth control and support for various types of entertainment content seem to be the most concerned points! Different from the common smart TVs on the market, most of which use Google TV or Android TV’s “public version” operating system, LG OLED TVs have always been equipped with their own webOS operating system, which has been continuously optimized and improved through years of iterations. The function classification logic created by the eye-catching “color block” style is not only easy to read and operate, but the visual experience is also quite simple and comfortable. With the “smart mouse remote control”, it can control wireless The cursor, coupled with the assistance of the scroll wheel button, is indeed much more efficient than the traditional direction key operation.

The new webOS 22 operating system makes the LG OLED evo G2 Zero Gap Gallery series very comfortable and intuitive to operate, even for the first time users can easily get started.

The good thing is that webOS provides comprehensive application support, and you can have a panoramic view of mainstream video streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Video Prime, and Apple TV+. In addition, webOS has built-in the ThinQ AI IoT system application that LG has promoted in recent years, which can integrate all the IoT home appliances at home. You only need to sit comfortably in front of the TV as a sofa potato and press the remote control with your hands. You can know the running status of the device in real time, or switch the device freely to let the smart home appliances complete large and small housework for you.

LG OLED evo G2 Zero Gap Gallery series is equipped with a smart mouse remote control, which can be used with the webOS operating system to perform various controls more intuitively and quickly find the desired function. In addition, this set of smart mouse remote control also integrates the smart voice function, which can search for the audio-visual content you want to watch through voice, or use voice to control IOT home appliances.

In addition to watching video and audio content through TV, playing games with various game consoles is also an entertainment that many people will engage in nowadays! When it comes to games, the LG OLED evo G2 Zero Gap Gallery series can be regarded as the preferred display device for next-generation game consoles at this stage. The reason is that it not only has a built-in HDMI 2.1 port that can support 4K 120Hz display effects, but also provides smooth And stable picture, only 0.1 ms response speed also ensures that there will be no afterimage or flickering on the picture, it more fully supports HDR game display in Dolby Vison format, and is compatible with two major graphics card brands NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium’s frame rate optimization technology also supports VRR variable frame rate function. When playing fast-paced games such as first-person shooting, racing, sports, etc., the screen can also be moved at high speed. It has the clearest and smoothest visual effect.

See also  [Black Friday Offer]Selected Xbox games up to 10% off, select members get free Apple Music and TV+ - ezone.hk - Network Life- Sunbuy Info

The LG OLED evo G2 Zero Gap Gallery series meets the operating specifications required by next-generation games. In addition to the 4K 120Hz display mode, image technologies including NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium and Dolby Vision also provide comprehensive support.

It is worth noting that the LG OLED evo G2 Zero Gap Gallery series also opened the support of the cloud gaming platform NVIDIA GeForce Now this year. Players only need to prepare a compatible gamepad, and they can use the applications on the TV to Enjoy 3A game masterpieces with excellent sound and light effects through real-time streaming.

The LG OLED evo G2 Zero Gap Gallery series also supports the GeForce Now cloud gaming platform this year. You don’t need to purchase additional next-generation game consoles or high-end computers, you can enjoy 3A-level game masterpieces with excellent sound and light effects.

Summarize

From the increasing number of OLED TV brands, it is not difficult to find that consumers’ demand and desire for the ultimate audio-visual effects have a rapid growth trend, which has led to the expansion of the OLED TV market. However, when more brands join the battle, it also means that each brand is bound to face-to-face confrontation with “technical strength”. LG, which was the first to enter the OLED TV market, naturally has a considerable advantage in mastering OLED display technology, and the new generation The advanced OLED evo display technology also has a higher brightness performance, which further improves the ability to present the details of the picture. Benefiting from the self-luminous characteristics of the OLED panel pixels, the LG OLED evo G2 zero-gap gallery series can achieve an infinite level of contrast , so that the three-dimensional layering of the image is stronger.

Not only the picture performance is excellent, the LG OLED evo G2 Zero Gap Gallery Series also supports sound optimization technologies including Dolby Atmos, providing a more immersive sound performance.

The reason why LG OLED evo G2 Zero Gap Gallery Series is recommended is that “game application” is one of its strengths! The built-in HDMI 2.1 can perfectly support the standard 4K 120Hz display mode of next-generation game consoles, and can also be perfectly matched with HDR game content. It also supports multiple video dynamic and smooth display technologies such as NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium and VRR. It can present the clearest picture quality performance in fast-paced games.

The LG OLED evo G2 Zero Gap Gallery Series provides the most complete selection of panel sizes. In addition to the mainstream 55-inch and 65-inch panels, there are also ultra-large panel sizes of 83 inches and up to 97 inches for selection.

Leaving aside the audio-visual performance, the LG OLED evo G2 Zero Gap Gallery Series has also put a lot of effort into the user experience. In addition to the new webOS 22 operating system, it is both easy to use and smooth in operation, making it easier for you to find what you want functions, simplifying the operation process, and can also be properly integrated with smart home devices at home.

As one of the core home appliances, the slimness and zero-gap wall-mount design of the LG OLED evo G2 Zero-Gap Gallery Series can greatly add points to the taste of the home environment. Not to mention, OLED TVs have ranked first in global sales for 9 consecutive years The market reputation and LG’s original five-year panel warranty service also make people feel at ease. For consumers who are planning to upgrade to OLED TVs in the new year, the LG OLED evo G2 Zero Gap Gallery Series will be a great choice. Pretty good choice.

The LG OLED evo G2 Zero Gap Gallery Series is LG's first product line to offer a 5-year panel warranty.

You may also like

Get rid of ruts! LG Lifestyle TVs make...

Two event missions for “Monster Samurai Rise: Sunbreak”...

ASUS and Noctua jointly launched GPU products again,...

AMD Ryzen 7045 / 7040 and Radoen 7600M...

AMD Updates Ryzen 7000 65W Non-X-Series Processors: 7900,...

Replaced with RDNA 3 display architecture, AMD announced...

Samsung Launches New Odyssey, ViewFinity and Smart Monitor...

CES 2023: Watch AMD CES 2023 Keynote Live...

The 13th generation Intel Core, AMD Ryzen 7000...

Meta, new 390 million fine for violating European...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy