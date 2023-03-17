The user experience is also renewed within the new LG 2023 OLED TV collection. The 2023 OLED TVs are in fact equipped with the latest version of webOS and All New Home, a redesigned user interface that offers a wide range of customization options and more convenience than ever before. The new “quick cards” offer easy access to the most used content and services, grouping them into logical categories such as Home Office, Gaming, Music and Sports. The new webOS allows anyone using the TV to enjoy personalized recommendations based on their preferences, determined based on their viewing history and habits. The personalized experience of LG OLED TVs is complemented by AI Concierge, which offers a curated list of content based on past usage and searches, as well as providing a selection of trending content to browse.

Designed to deliver amazing home cinema experiences, LG OLED TVs continue to support the picture and sound enhancement features of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Additionally, LG 2023 TVs integrate seamlessly with LG 2023 Soundbars, delivering exceptional multi-channel surround sound with DTS:X-enhanced IMAX quality. LG TVs and soundbars offer the WOW Orchestra feature, which synchronizes the audio channels of both products to produce a more powerful and immersive sound.

LG 2023 OLED TVs support a wide range of functions compatible with the HDMI 2.1a standard. They are also the first TVs certified by the HDMI organization for the recently announced Quick Media Switching VRR (QMS-VRR): QMS-VRR can eliminate the temporary “black screen” that appears when switching between content other by playing it from different source devices connected through the TV’s HDMI 2.1a ports.

Finally, LG OLED televisions are confirmed as perfect allies for video game lovers thanks to a response time of 0.1 milliseconds, low input lag and up to four HDMI2.1a ports. LG OLED TVs are also equipped with the Game Optimizer feature, which allows you to quickly switch between game-specific features, such as game genre display presets. Settings for G-SYNC Compatible, FreeSyncTM Premium and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) can also be easily accessed from the Game Optimizer.