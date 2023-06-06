LG UltraGear Gaming 24-inch monitor on sale on Amazon

Even today the promotions on electronics and IT products are renewed on Amazon. Among the protagonists of today we find a LG UltraGear line gaming monitor with a diagonal of 24 inches, on which it is possible to save 29%.

Details below:

LG 24GN65R UltraGear Gaming Monitor 24″ Full HD IPS HDR 10, 1920×1080, 1ms, AMD FreeSync Premium 144Hz, HDMI 2.0 (HDCP 2.2), Display Port 1.4, AUX, Stand Pivot, Flicker Safe, Nero: 169,99 Euro (239 Euro)

The delivery, at no additional cost, is scheduled for Tuesday 13 June 2023 for those who place the order today. The monitor also gives the possibility of obtaining a 33% saving on Xbox Game Pass For PC, according to the conditions indicated directly at the time of finalizing the order.

The shipment and sale is managed directly by Amazon, which however does not offer the possibility of making the payment in five or twelve monthly installments at zero rate and zero interest.

As always in cases like these, the advice is to place the order as soon as possible in case of interest in the product.