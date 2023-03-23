After presenting them in Las Vegas at CES 2023, LG Electronics announces the arrival on the Italian market of the new monitor gaming OLED UltraGear (models 27GR95QE and 45GR95QE).

The two novelties will be available for pre-order from today and until 5 April, in fact, it will be possible to take advantage of an unmissable €200 discount to be applied to the recommended retail price of €1799 for the 45″ and €1099 for the 27″.

Equipped with an OLED panel with a 240Hz refresh rate, the new LG UltraGear models reconfirm LG’s leadership in the OLED category, combined with its strength in the international gaming display market. The new models offer a record response time of less than 0.03 millisecond, superior image quality thanks to self-illuminating pixels, with accurate and true-to-life colours, incredible contrast and perfect black. These features make the new LG UltraGear OLED models able to satisfy every need in terms of gaming monitors.

The LG UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor 27GR95QE offers the level of performance needed to get the most out of the latest generation of video games; Its Quad HD (2560 x 1440) resolution OLED display offers a 240Hz refresh rate and a staggering 0.03ms response time (GTG), for smooth, low-latency gaming. It also covers 98.5% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, ensuring vibrant graphics that fully capture the vision of the game developers and digital artists who made them. Also, the screen Anti-glare & Low Reflection (AGLR) makes it easier to view images, allowing you to enjoy a distraction-free gaming experience, regardless of ambient light conditions.

Recipient of the CES 2023 Innovation Award, the 45GR95QE is LG’s first 45-inch curved OLED monitor for gaming, featuring a 21:9 aspect ratio and WQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution. It’s also the first 45-inch display with 800R curvature – an exciting new form factor designed to deliver world-class gaming experiences. The matte OLED panel Anti-glare & Low Reflection of the curved UltraGear monitor, certified as a low blue light emitting product by leading global testing organizations TÜV Rheinland and UL Solutions, is less harmful to the eyes than a conventional LED panel, which means you can play for a long time without hearing nuisance. The 45GR95QE’s exceptional curved OLED panel offers a contrast ratio of 1,500,000:1 and 98.5% DCI-P3 coverage, producing brilliant colours, deep blacks and sharp images that not only bring the action to life screen, but also increase the reader’s attention. Like the 27-inch model, the 45-inch model has a response time of less than 0.03ms GTG and a refresh rate of 240Hz. Harnessing the immense potential of OLED, the 45GR95QE offers total immersion in the game .