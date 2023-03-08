This year OLED TVs focus on improving the brightness, and all major brands are trying their best. Among them, LG’s top series G3 will have a breakthrough. In the past, the maximum brightness of the G2 series was less than 1,000 nits, and the G3 is under HDR Cinema Mode. It has a peak brightness of 1,470 nits. If HDR Vivid picture mode is used, the peak brightness can reach 2,040 nits, which is a great advantage for displaying HDR videos! G3 has a significant breakthrough in brightness, mainly because of the application of a new MLA technology, LG named it META technology, the micro-lens array at the front of the panel greatly improves the efficiency of the OLED panel. However, although LG has this new technology in hand, it will not be applied to all models of the entire G3 series. Due to production conditions, LG will only apply META technology to 55, 65, and 77-inch panels at present. And the 83-inch, the largest size in the G3 series, has no chance to be upgraded!

