Home Technology LG’s 2023 G3 OLED TV will only have 2,000 nits of brightness for specified models!?｜TV News
Technology

LG’s 2023 G3 OLED TV will only have 2,000 nits of brightness for specified models!?｜TV News

by admin
LG’s 2023 G3 OLED TV will only have 2,000 nits of brightness for specified models!?｜TV News

This year OLED TVs focus on improving the brightness, and all major brands are trying their best. Among them, LG’s top series G3 will have a breakthrough. In the past, the maximum brightness of the G2 series was less than 1,000 nits, and the G3 is under HDR Cinema Mode. It has a peak brightness of 1,470 nits. If HDR Vivid picture mode is used, the peak brightness can reach 2,040 nits, which is a great advantage for displaying HDR videos! G3 has a significant breakthrough in brightness, mainly because of the application of a new MLA technology, LG named it META technology, the micro-lens array at the front of the panel greatly improves the efficiency of the OLED panel. However, although LG has this new technology in hand, it will not be applied to all models of the entire G3 series. Due to production conditions, LG will only apply META technology to 55, 65, and 77-inch panels at present. And the 83-inch, the largest size in the G3 series, has no chance to be upgraded!

news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/lg1.jpg” alt=”” class=”wp-image-209380 amp-wp-enforced-sizes” srcset=”https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/lg1.jpg 1000w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/lg1-500×318.jpg 500w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/lg1-768×488.jpg 768w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/lg1-566×360.jpg 566w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/lg1-181×115.jpg 181w” layout=”intrinsic”>news/wp-content/plugins/accelerated-mobile-pages/images/SD-default-image.png” alt=”” class=”wp-image-209380 amp-wp-enforced-sizes” srcset=”https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/plugins/accelerated-mobile-pages/images/SD-default-image.png 1000w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/lg1-500×318.jpg 500w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/lg1-768×488.jpg 768w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/lg1-566×360.jpg 566w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/lg1-181×115.jpg 181w” layout=”intrinsic”/>
news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/lg2-1.webp” alt=”” class=”wp-image-209395 amp-wp-enforced-sizes” layout=”intrinsic”>news/wp-content/plugins/accelerated-mobile-pages/images/SD-default-image.png” alt=”” class=”wp-image-209395 amp-wp-enforced-sizes” layout=”intrinsic”/>

🙋‍ ★ Want to watch forum members discuss the above article?? “Click me to enter the discussion”

🏠 ★ Post76 online store has opened “store.post76.hk”

See also  The former security chief accuses Twitter of having a Chinese spy in society

You may also like

Sony A95L QD-OLED doubles the brightness!With Dolby Vision...

Today is March 8, International Human Rights Day…

Who are the antifragile entrepreneurs, protagonists of innovation...

Samsung Galaxy related products and services

LG enriches the range of XBOOM speakers with...

Cayin N7 Brand New Portable Music Player!Priced at...

the repairable smartphone of the Finnish house

Google I/O 2023 will debut on May 11,...

its 8 of the 10 best-selling smartphones of...

The fear of the Chinese “kill switch” in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy