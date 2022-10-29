Home Technology LG’s new 32-inch Smart Monitor: Work and play with built-in webOS system | PC Information
LG's new 32-inch Smart Monitor: Work and play with built-in webOS system

LG's new 32-inch Smart Monitor: Work and play with built-in webOS system

LG’s newly released 32-inch Smart Monitor 32SQ780S 4K screen uses LG TV webOS operating system, supports WiFi wireless network and solid-line connection network, App installation, can directly play Netflix, YouTube and Disney+ content, and is equipped with Apple AirPlay 2 and other Apple Device function! The new screen uses a VA panel, supports DCI-P3 90% color gamut display, is equipped with 2 HDMI inputs, 65W USB-C terminals, 3 USB 2.0 terminals, uses LG Ergo as the stand, and is priced at $499, converted About 3900 HKD! But if you plan to use Magic Remote to operate, you need to buy it separately!

