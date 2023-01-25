Listen to the audio version of the article

The good news is that by tomorrow, the day after tomorrow at the latest, Libero and Virgilio mailboxes – around 9 million – will be accessible again since Sunday evening.

The company, ItaliaOnline, communicates it today, also explaining the technical reasons for the block.

In short, if all goes well, there will be a 4-5 day downtime for what is the most used email provider in Italy (after Gmail). A record, as many have commented on social media.

“In 2023, such a long disservice is out of the market,” tweeted Enrico Pagliarini, who also commented on the subject on the Gr24 of Radio24 Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, consumer associations are also starting to warm up: Altroconsumo on its website invites users to claim for a form of compensation for damages and asks ItaliaOnline to offer it.

«In this new communication, we want to start by apologizing once again to our users for inconvenience and inconvenience. We read your comments and we understand. But above all, now that we are able to do so, we want to share with you more information on what happened, on the work we are doing and to give a time horizon for solving the problem”.

The causes of the disruption

Thus begins the note from the company, which then continues with the technical reasons for the block. «In recent weeks, in order to offer an increasingly better and more up-to-date service, we have introduced an innovative storage technology to support our mailboxes, supplied by an external vendor, a manufacturer of storage technologies used by some of the most major companies in the world“.

The bug

The problem: «Unfortunately, a bug in the operating system has compromised its correct functioning and, consequently, that of the mailboxes present on it. The vendor is working tirelessly to resolve the issue, creating a fix to resolve the issue, with support from all of our internal teams. However, since this is an operating system-level bug, the solution is requiring technical development times, with the primary objective of protecting data integrity”. In a previous communication, the company had clarified that user data – their emails – are not at risk; and had ruled out a hacker attack.