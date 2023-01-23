Libero and Virgilio’s e-mail service are inaccessible. The first reports arrived yesterday evening but this morning those who have an e-mail account on the two providers are unable to access their mailbox.

The same message appears on both the Libero Mail and Virgilio home pages, the name of the service provider aside: “The service is temporarily unavailable. We are working to restore it as soon as possible.” Signed, the staff. The cause of the problem is currently unclear.





The services of Libero and Virgilio for e-mail are still quite used in Italy. Libero, in celebrating its twentieth anniversary two years ago, had declared that it still had 8.8 million customers. The most recent data from Virgilio, on the other hand, dates back to three years earlier, with a number of subscribers to his e-mail service exceeding 10 million accounts.





According to Downdetector, a compass that in these cases certifies the disservices to online platforms, Virgil began to experience problems around 10pm last night, when the first reports arrived.

But it was in the morning that the problems were reported with much more insistence, reaching a few thousand in the early hours of the day. Curve that finds, identical, if you look at the performance of Liberoemail.