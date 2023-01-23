Home Technology Libero Mail and Virgilio are down, unable to access e-mail
Technology

Libero Mail and Virgilio are down, unable to access e-mail

by admin
Libero Mail and Virgilio are down, unable to access e-mail

Libero and Virgilio’s e-mail service are inaccessible. The first reports arrived yesterday evening but this morning those who have an e-mail account on the two providers are unable to access their mailbox.

The same message appears on both the Libero Mail and Virgilio home pages, the name of the service provider aside: “The service is temporarily unavailable. We are working to restore it as soon as possible.” Signed, the staff. The cause of the problem is currently unclear.

The services of Libero and Virgilio for e-mail are still quite used in Italy. Libero, in celebrating its twentieth anniversary two years ago, had declared that it still had 8.8 million customers. The most recent data from Virgilio, on the other hand, dates back to three years earlier, with a number of subscribers to his e-mail service exceeding 10 million accounts.

According to Downdetector, a compass that in these cases certifies the disservices to online platforms, Virgil began to experience problems around 10pm last night, when the first reports arrived.

But it was in the morning that the problems were reported with much more insistence, reaching a few thousand in the early hours of the day. Curve that finds, identical, if you look at the performance of Liberoemail.

See also  "Horizon: Forbidden West" new DLC "Burning Shores" will take you to Los Angeles that has become a volcano - Engadget Chinese version

You may also like

Resetera Bans Discussion of Hogwarts Legacy

Team Vitality has extended its partnership with JBL...

Sony announces 13 additional games for PlayStation VR2,...

Beyond renewable sources: how to build a sustainable...

The borders of the Apple iPhone 15 Pro...

Rumor: New Tomb Raider may be revealed this...

Kia Returns as LEC Main Partner – League...

For those with mobility difficulties, putting on lipstick...

Almost half of Italians who use the Internet...

Almost half of Italians who use the Internet...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy