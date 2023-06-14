Libero mail and Virgilio blocked, about 9 million e-mail accounts inaccessible

Still access problems for Libero and Virgilio e-mail accounts. Both services are currently inaccessible. A message appears on the homepages of the providers: “We are carrying out an evolutionary maintenance intervention. We apologize for the momentary inconvenience and invite you to try again later.” But on Downdetector, problems accessing e-mail have been reported since 8 in the morning. A peak of reports equal to those of last January, when for 4 days the e-mail services remained inaccessible due to a problem with the servers.

Libero and Virgilio provide e-mail accounts to about 9 million people. Enter the companies are part of Italiaonline. The latest report that talks about the distribution of emails in Italy is from Statista. In 2018, it calculated that, out of 44 million email accounts used in Italy, the first email service in Italy was Gmail with 19.2 million users (45%).

The second is Libero Mail and Virgilio with 11.1 million accounts (26%). Followed by Outlook with 6.2 million (14%), Tim with 4 million (9%) and Yahoo with 2 million accounts (4%). The rest divided between minor services (at the time) such as Protonmail and email.com. Today Italiaonline’s estimates are slightly lower, while there are no updates on other e-mail services.