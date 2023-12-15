Libero Mail doesn’t work or is blocked: what to do?

Libero mail doesn’t work? Can’t access your email inbox? It can happen that you have a problem with Libero Mail, but how can you understand if it is an isolated case or a general malfunction?

Furthermore, try entering your details to log in and Libero Mail is blocked? Your account may have a temporary issue or you are entering the wrong credentials. Let’s see how to proceed to solve it.

Is Libero Mail having problems today?

A first check you can do is to check that the Libero Mail problem isn’t just affecting you. For example, if it doesn’t work for you todayyou can use the DownDetector website for information on Libero server (and other sites or apps).

Simply select the Free item and observe the page which shows, in a graph, the reports of the last 24 hours sent by other users. You can also click on the map to see which cities are experiencing the most problems.

Se Libero Mail is not working todayyou can also go up Twitter (X) and search via hashtags like #LiberoMail e #Libero MailDown. Users usually report problems via this social network, or using Facebook. You can also check the Libero’s official social pages to look for any posts warning of server failures.

Libero Mail doesn’t open

If the problem isn’t with Libero’s server, but you can’t get your email inbox to work, you’ll have to check your connection. Whether you use Libero Mail from the browser or from the official application, in fact, you need a good internet connection.

What you need to do is test the Wi-Fi to make sure it surfs, you can do a network speed test to check the connection speed. Same check even if you use a data connection with a telephone provider.

In fact, these tools allow you to measure performance of any type of connection (Ethernet, Wi-Fi and Data). After the test, is the connection poor? Contact your operator’s technical support to resolve.

Another way to check if Libero Mail doesn’t work due to the poor connection quality, is to try to connect from another Wi-Fi station or, in the case of a data connection, from another network using the HotSpot function of another smartphone with a different carrier than yours. Once the connection problem has been resolved, Libero Mail will also work correctly again.

Libero Mail blocked: what is the cause?

When you try to get into your email inbox by doing login from Libero Mail can’t log in? Check that you have entered your email and password correctly, if not, proceed with credential recovery and log in.

Libero Mail can also be blocked. Usually the messages shown can be:

“Your mailbox has been suspended: anomalous activity detected on your mailbox”. “The default nickname associated with your account has been suspended.”

It means that the email address or nickname is temporarily disabled due to improper use of the email service.

What to do? You will have to contact technical support. You can do this by creating a new account, which is essential to access the support area and speak to an operator.

Article navigation