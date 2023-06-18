Libero Mail is back to work, but not for everyone: the company’s note

The infrastructure problems of Libero Mail and Virgilio lasted for more than two days, but finally the end of the period of suspension of the e-mail service of the two platforms is beginning to appear.

With a social note, in fact, Libero has signaled the progressive reopening of the service. In the press, however, the company explained in more detail that “the progressive and constantly monitored reopening of mailboxes is underway and access via the App is also made available in the same manner“.

“Our technicians continue to work for restore as soon as possible the full functionality of the accounts” continues Libero, clarifying that he is “aware of the inconvenience caused and we can only thank the millions of users of Libero Mail and Virgilio Mail for their patience“.

In short, in these hours an ever wider audience should start having access to your accounts againalthough full functionality is not yet guaranteed for everyone.

The updates for now stop at the evening of June 17, 2023, but the company points out that “Further updates will be provided as they become available“. In any case, for special needs, the company reminds you that the assistance number 02-83 90 55 21every day from 8 to 22.

We remind you that the suspension of the Libero and Virgilio service began on 14 June 2023.