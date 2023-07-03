Home » libTIFF: Security warning about several IT vulnerabilities
libTIFF: Security warning about several IT vulnerabilities

libTIFF: Security warning about several IT vulnerabilities

As the BSI is currently reporting, vulnerabilities have been identified for libTIFF. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the security gaps.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Github Advisory Database (Status: 06/29/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Several vulnerabilities for libTIFF reported – risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)
CVSS Base Score: 6,3
CVSS Temporal Score: 5,7
Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 6.3.

libTIFF Bug: Effects of exploiting the reported vulnerabilities

libTIFF is a software package for processing image files in Tag Image File Format (TIFF).

A remote, anonymous attacker can exploit multiple vulnerabilities in libTIFF to perform a denial of service attack and an unspecified attack.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE serial numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-26966 and CVE-2023-25433 traded.

Systems affected by the libTIFF vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Products
Open Source libTIFF 4.5.0 (cpe:/a:libtiff:libtiff)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Github Advisory Database vom 2023-06-29 (30.06.2023)
Github Advisory Database vom 2023-06-29 (30.06.2023)
PoC from 2023-06-29 (30.06.2023)
PoC from 2023-06-29 (30.06.2023)
Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for libTIFF. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

06/30/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

