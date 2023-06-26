libTIFF: vulnerability allows denial of service

As the BSI is currently reporting, a vulnerability has been found in libTIFF. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the vulnerability.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for libTIFF on June 22, 2023. The UNIX and Linux operating systems and the open source product libTIFF are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Red Hat Bugzilla – Bug 2216614 (Stand: 22.06.2023).

Security Advice for libTIFF – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” with a base score of 7.5.

libTIFF Bug: Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

libTIFF is a software package for processing image files in Tag Image File Format (TIFF).

A remote attacker could exploit a vulnerability in libTIFF to perform a Denial of Service attack.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-25435 traded.

Systems affected by the libTIFF vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux

Products

Open Source libTIFF 4.5.0 (cpe:/a:libtiff:libtiff)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Red Hat Bugzilla – Bug 2216614 from 2023-06-22 (22.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for libTIFF. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

06/22/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

roj/news.de

