libxml2: IT vulnerability with high risk! Vulnerability allows code execution

There is an IT security warning for libxml2. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.
The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on May 5th, 2023 to a vulnerability for libxml2 that became known on May 3rd, 2022. The UNIX, Linux and Windows operating systems and the products Debian Linux, Amazon Linux 2, NetApp ActiveIQ Unified Manager, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, NetApp Data ONTAP, Ubuntu Linux, SUSE Linux, Oracle Linux, Gentoo Linux and Avaya Aura are affected by the vulnerability Communication Manager, Avaya Aura Session Manager, Avaya Aura Application Enablement Services, Avaya Aura Device Services, Avaya Aura System Manager, Avaya Aura Experience Portal, IBM QRadar SIEM, Open Source libxml2, Splunk Splunk Enterprise, and Tenable Security Nessus.
The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2023-1743 (Status: 04.05.2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.
Security advisory for libxml2 – risk: high
Risk level: 4 (high)
CVSS Base Score: 9,8
CVSS Temporal Score: 8,8
Remoteangriff: Ja
The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 9.8.
libxml2 bug: vulnerability allows code execution
libxml is a C parser and toolkit developed for the Gnome project.
A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in libxml2 to execute arbitrary code.
The vulnerability was classified using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) based on the individual serial number CVE-2022-29824.
Systems affected by the libxml2 vulnerability at a glance
operating systems
UNIX, Linux, Windows
Products
Debian Linux (cpe:/o:debian:debian_linux)
Amazon Linux 2 (cpe:/o:amazon:linux_2)
NetApp ActiveIQ Unified Manager (cpe:/a:netapp:active_iq_unified_manager)
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)
NetApp Data ONTAP (cpe:/a:netapp:data_ontap)
Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)
SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)
Oracle Linux (cpe:/o:oracle:linux)
Gentoo Linux (cpe:/o:gentoo:linux)
Avaya Aura Communication Manager (cpe:/a:avaya:communication_manager)
Avaya Aura Session Manager (cpe:/a:avaya:session_manager)
Avaya Aura Application Enablement Services (cpe:/a:avaya:aura_application_enablement_services)
Avaya Aura Device Services (cpe:/a:avaya:aura_device_services)
Avaya Aura System Manager (cpe:/a:avaya:aura_system_manager)
Avaya Aura Experience Portal (cpe:/a:avaya:aura_experience_portal)
IBM QRadar SIEM 7.5 (cpe:/a:ibm:qradar_siem)
Open Source libxml2 < 2.9.14 (cpe:/a:xmlsoft:libxml2)
Splunk Splunk Enterprise < 8.1.11 (cpe:/a:splunk:splunk)
Splunk Splunk Enterprise < 8.2.7.1 (cpe:/a:splunk:splunk)
Splunk Splunk Enterprise < 9.0.1 (cpe:/a:splunk:splunk)
Tenable Security Nessus < 10.3.1 (cpe:/a:tenable:nessus)
Tenable Security Nessus < 8.15.7 (cpe:/a:tenable:nessus)
IBM QRadar SIEM 7.4 (cpe:/a:ibm:qradar_siem)
General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities
- Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly.
- For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds.
- If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.
Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds
At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.
Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2023-1743 vom 2023-05-04 (05.05.2023)
For more information, see: https://alas.aws.amazon.com/ALAS-2023-1743.html
SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2048-1 vom 2023-04-26 (27.04.2023)
For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-April/014596.html
IBM Security Bulletin 6958506 vom 2023-02-27 (28.02.2023)
For more information, see: https://www.ibm.com/support/pages/node/6958506
Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2022-7715 vom 2022-11-15 (16.11.2022)
For more information, see: https://linux.oracle.com/errata/ELSA-2022-7715.html
Tenable Security Advisory TNS-2022-26 vom 2022-11-09 (10.11.2022)
For more information, see: https://www.tenable.com/security/tns-2022-26
Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2022-198 vom 2022-11-04 (07.11.2022)
For more information, see: https://alas.aws.amazon.com/AL2022/ALAS-2022-198.html
Tenable Security Advisory TNS-2022-20 vom 2022-10-26 (27.10.2022)
For more information, see: https://www.tenable.com/security/tns-2022-20
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA-202210-03 vom 2022-10-16 (17.10.2022)
For more information, see: https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/202210-03
Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2022-1848 vom 2022-09-21 (21.09.2022)
For more information, see: https://alas.aws.amazon.com/AL2/ALAS-2022-1848.html
AVAYA Security Advisory ASA-2022-100 vom 2022-08-22 (24.08.2022)
For more information, see: https://downloads.avaya.com/css/P8/documents/101083273
Splunk Security Advisory SVD-2022-0804 vom 2022-08-17 (17.08.2022)
For more information, see: https://www.splunk.com/en_us/product-security/announcements/svd-2022-0804.html
SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:2552-1 vom 2022-07-26 (27.07.2022)
For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2022-July/011654.html
NetApp Security Advisory NTAP-20220715-0006 vom 2022-07-15 (18.07.2022)
For more information, see: https://security.netapp.com/advisory/ntap-20220715-0006/
Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2022-5317 vom 2022-07-01 (04.07.2022)
For more information, see: http://linux.oracle.com/errata/ELSA-2022-5317.html
Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2022-5250 vom 2022-07-01 (04.07.2022)
For more information, see: http://linux.oracle.com/errata/ELSA-2022-5250.html
Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2022:5317 vom 2022-07-01 (01.07.2022)
For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2022:5317
Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2022:5250 vom 2022-07-01 (01.07.2022)
For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2022:5250
Sploitus dated 2022-06-01 (02.06.2022)
For more information, see: https://sploitus.com/exploit?id=PACKETSTORM%3A167345
SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:1833-1 vom 2022-05-24 (25.05.2022)
For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2022-May/011148.html
Debian Security Advisory DSA-5142 vom 2022-05-22 (23.05.2022)
For more information, see: https://lists.debian.org/debian-security-announce/2022/msg00110.html
SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:1750-1 vom 2022-05-19 (20.05.2022)
For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2022-May/011098.html
Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2022-068 vom 2022-05-20 (20.05.2022)
For more information, see: https://alas.aws.amazon.com/AL2022/ALAS-2022-068.html
Debian Security Advisory DLA-3012 vom 2022-05-17 (17.05.2022)
For more information, see: https://lists.debian.org/debian-lts-announce/2022/05/msg00023.html
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5422-1 vom 2022-05-16 (17.05.2022)
For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-5422-1
Gnome Gitlab vom 2022-05-02 (03.05.2022)
For more information, see: https://gitlab.gnome.org/GNOME/libxml2/-/tags/v2.9.14
Version history of this security alert
This is the 22nd version of this IT Security Advisory for libxml2. As further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.
05/03/2022 – Initial version
2022-05-04 – Reference(s) added: FEDORA-2022-F624AAD735, FEDORA-2022-BE6D83642A, FEDORA-2022-9136D646E4
05/17/2022 – Added new updates of Ubuntu and Debian
05/20/2022 – Added new updates from Amazon and SUSE
05/23/2022 – Added new updates from Debian
05/25/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE
06/02/2022 – PoC included
07/01/2022 – Added new updates from Red Hat
07/04/2022 – Added new updates of Oracle Linux
07/18/2022 – Added new updates from NetApp
07/27/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE
08/17/2022 – Added new updates of Splunk-SVD
08/24/2022 – Added new updates from AVAYA
09/21/2022 – Added new updates from Amazon
10/17/2022 – Added new updates to Gentoo
10/27/2022 – Added new updates from Tenable
11/07/2022 – Added new updates from Amazon
11/10/2022 – Added new updates from Tenable
11/16/2022 – Added new updates of Oracle Linux
02/28/2023 – Added new updates from IBM
04/27/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE
05/05/2023 – Added new updates from Amazon
+++ Editorial note: This text was created with the help of current BSI data. +++
