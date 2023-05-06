libxml2: IT vulnerability with high risk! Vulnerability allows code execution

There is an IT security warning for libxml2. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on May 5th, 2023 to a vulnerability for libxml2 that became known on May 3rd, 2022. The UNIX, Linux and Windows operating systems and the products Debian Linux, Amazon Linux 2, NetApp ActiveIQ Unified Manager, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, NetApp Data ONTAP, Ubuntu Linux, SUSE Linux, Oracle Linux, Gentoo Linux and Avaya Aura are affected by the vulnerability Communication Manager, Avaya Aura Session Manager, Avaya Aura Application Enablement Services, Avaya Aura Device Services, Avaya Aura System Manager, Avaya Aura Experience Portal, IBM QRadar SIEM, Open Source libxml2, Splunk Splunk Enterprise, and Tenable Security Nessus.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2023-1743 (Status: 04.05.2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Security advisory for libxml2 – risk: high

Risk level: 4 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 9,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 8,8

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 9.8.

libxml2 bug: vulnerability allows code execution

libxml is a C parser and toolkit developed for the Gnome project.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in libxml2 to execute arbitrary code.

The vulnerability was classified using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) based on the individual serial number CVE-2022-29824.

Systems affected by the libxml2 vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Debian Linux (cpe:/o:debian:debian_linux)

Amazon Linux 2 (cpe:/o:amazon:linux_2)

NetApp ActiveIQ Unified Manager (cpe:/a:netapp:active_iq_unified_manager)

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

NetApp Data ONTAP (cpe:/a:netapp:data_ontap)

Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

Oracle Linux (cpe:/o:oracle:linux)

Gentoo Linux (cpe:/o:gentoo:linux)

Avaya Aura Communication Manager (cpe:/a:avaya:communication_manager)

Avaya Aura Session Manager (cpe:/a:avaya:session_manager)

Avaya Aura Application Enablement Services (cpe:/a:avaya:aura_application_enablement_services)

Avaya Aura Device Services (cpe:/a:avaya:aura_device_services)

Avaya Aura System Manager (cpe:/a:avaya:aura_system_manager)

Avaya Aura Experience Portal (cpe:/a:avaya:aura_experience_portal)

IBM QRadar SIEM 7.5 (cpe:/a:ibm:qradar_siem)

Open Source libxml2 < 2.9.14 (cpe:/a:xmlsoft:libxml2)

Splunk Splunk Enterprise < 8.1.11 (cpe:/a:splunk:splunk)

Splunk Splunk Enterprise < 8.2.7.1 (cpe:/a:splunk:splunk)

Splunk Splunk Enterprise < 9.0.1 (cpe:/a:splunk:splunk)

Tenable Security Nessus < 10.3.1 (cpe:/a:tenable:nessus)

Tenable Security Nessus < 8.15.7 (cpe:/a:tenable:nessus)

IBM QRadar SIEM 7.4 (cpe:/a:ibm:qradar_siem)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2023-1743 vom 2023-05-04 (05.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://alas.aws.amazon.com/ALAS-2023-1743.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2048-1 vom 2023-04-26 (27.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-April/014596.html

IBM Security Bulletin 6958506 vom 2023-02-27 (28.02.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.ibm.com/support/pages/node/6958506

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2022-7715 vom 2022-11-15 (16.11.2022)

For more information, see: https://linux.oracle.com/errata/ELSA-2022-7715.html

Tenable Security Advisory TNS-2022-26 vom 2022-11-09 (10.11.2022)

For more information, see: https://www.tenable.com/security/tns-2022-26

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2022-198 vom 2022-11-04 (07.11.2022)

For more information, see: https://alas.aws.amazon.com/AL2022/ALAS-2022-198.html

Tenable Security Advisory TNS-2022-20 vom 2022-10-26 (27.10.2022)

For more information, see: https://www.tenable.com/security/tns-2022-20

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA-202210-03 vom 2022-10-16 (17.10.2022)

For more information, see: https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/202210-03

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2022-1848 vom 2022-09-21 (21.09.2022)

For more information, see: https://alas.aws.amazon.com/AL2/ALAS-2022-1848.html

AVAYA Security Advisory ASA-2022-100 vom 2022-08-22 (24.08.2022)

For more information, see: https://downloads.avaya.com/css/P8/documents/101083273

Splunk Security Advisory SVD-2022-0804 vom 2022-08-17 (17.08.2022)

For more information, see: https://www.splunk.com/en_us/product-security/announcements/svd-2022-0804.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:2552-1 vom 2022-07-26 (27.07.2022)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2022-July/011654.html

NetApp Security Advisory NTAP-20220715-0006 vom 2022-07-15 (18.07.2022)

For more information, see: https://security.netapp.com/advisory/ntap-20220715-0006/

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2022-5317 vom 2022-07-01 (04.07.2022)

For more information, see: http://linux.oracle.com/errata/ELSA-2022-5317.html

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2022-5250 vom 2022-07-01 (04.07.2022)

For more information, see: http://linux.oracle.com/errata/ELSA-2022-5250.html

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2022:5317 vom 2022-07-01 (01.07.2022)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2022:5317

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2022:5250 vom 2022-07-01 (01.07.2022)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2022:5250

Sploitus dated 2022-06-01 (02.06.2022)

For more information, see: https://sploitus.com/exploit?id=PACKETSTORM%3A167345

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:1833-1 vom 2022-05-24 (25.05.2022)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2022-May/011148.html

Debian Security Advisory DSA-5142 vom 2022-05-22 (23.05.2022)

For more information, see: https://lists.debian.org/debian-security-announce/2022/msg00110.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:1750-1 vom 2022-05-19 (20.05.2022)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2022-May/011098.html

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2022-068 vom 2022-05-20 (20.05.2022)

For more information, see: https://alas.aws.amazon.com/AL2022/ALAS-2022-068.html

Debian Security Advisory DLA-3012 vom 2022-05-17 (17.05.2022)

For more information, see: https://lists.debian.org/debian-lts-announce/2022/05/msg00023.html

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5422-1 vom 2022-05-16 (17.05.2022)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-5422-1

Gnome Gitlab vom 2022-05-02 (03.05.2022)

For more information, see: https://gitlab.gnome.org/GNOME/libxml2/-/tags/v2.9.14

Version history of this security alert

This is the 22nd version of this IT Security Advisory for libxml2. As further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

05/03/2022 – Initial version

2022-05-04 – Reference(s) added: FEDORA-2022-F624AAD735, FEDORA-2022-BE6D83642A, FEDORA-2022-9136D646E4

05/17/2022 – Added new updates of Ubuntu and Debian

05/20/2022 – Added new updates from Amazon and SUSE

05/23/2022 – Added new updates from Debian

05/25/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE

06/02/2022 – PoC included

07/01/2022 – Added new updates from Red Hat

07/04/2022 – Added new updates of Oracle Linux

07/18/2022 – Added new updates from NetApp

07/27/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE

08/17/2022 – Added new updates of Splunk-SVD

08/24/2022 – Added new updates from AVAYA

09/21/2022 – Added new updates from Amazon

10/17/2022 – Added new updates to Gentoo

10/27/2022 – Added new updates from Tenable

11/07/2022 – Added new updates from Amazon

11/10/2022 – Added new updates from Tenable

11/16/2022 – Added new updates of Oracle Linux

02/28/2023 – Added new updates from IBM

04/27/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

05/05/2023 – Added new updates from Amazon

