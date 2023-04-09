At Lidl, there are really practical accessories that make everyday life easier for you at regular intervals. The discounter will soon be selling a cool car accessory that is ideal for modern smartphones with a wireless charging function. I have it in my car myself and wouldn’t want to be without it.

Lidl sells smartphone holders with a charging function

If you don’t drive a very modern car, then you certainly don’t have a wireless charging station in the cockpit. But if your cell phone can do that, then it’s really annoying to have to plug in the cable again and again. There is a solution for exactly that. There are mounts that have a wireless charging function. You just put the cell phone in and it will be charged automatically. At Lidl there will be one from April 11th Qi car holder with USB adapter sold for only 17.99 euros. The offer is valid both in the branches and online (look at Lidl).

At Lidl you get a practical car accessory for your smartphone. (Image source: Lidl brochure)



I own one myself mount for a number of years and am absolutely satisfied. The smartphone is not only charged, but you always have it in view for navigation or to control the Musk. It is easily installed in an air vent. It has held up for me for years with no problems. But I paid significantly more.

The Price of 17.99 euros is excellent, since you also get a 12-volt adapter and a USB-C cable. Since the Qi technology is used here, you can charge both Android cell phones and iPhones wirelessly. Alternatives cost over 30 euros on Amazon (see Amazon).

What you need to know about Lidl:

For whom is the purchase of this mount worthwhile?

Basically for everyone who owns a relatively modern smartphone with a wireless charging function, but an older car that does not yet support it. On the other hand, if you want a holder and charge via cable, then Lidl also has something for you. Without the Qi charging function, the holder only costs 9.99 euros (look at Lidl). But there are still shipping costs. That’s why it’s better to buy the Qi mount locally at Lidl.

