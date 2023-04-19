Lidl offers brand new robotic lawnmowers for small gardens at great prices

If you want to buy a robotic lawnmower but don’t want to spend a fortune, then you should take a look at Lidl. The discounter has brand new models from Parkside on offer, which cost little and come with all the accessories. Now even with an app function.

Lidl sells robot lawn mowers for 199 euros

Robotic lawnmowers are popular because they do the annoying work of mowing the lawn. But robotic lawnmowers are also expensive. So far, models for 500 euros were considered cheap. Lidl is changing that now. With the “Parkside 20 V Mähroboter PMRA 20-Li A1“ the discounter has a robotic lawnmower for small gardens of up to 500 square meters a whopping 199 euros in the program (look at Lidl). This is not a promotion, but the recommended retail price. Shipping costs will be added if you do not want to subscribe to the newsletter.

Interest in Parkside’s Lidl robotic lawnmower is extremely high. (Image source: GIGA)



Unlike many other Parkside products, everything included with the robot lawn mower. You get the robotic lawnmower, the station where you can charge the device and the replaceable 2 Ah battery directly with it. There is a rain sensor that ends the mowing process when it starts to drip and you can set everything on the LC display. For example, you can program times when you want to mow.

The great thing about Parkside products is that the Batteries can be exchanged between the devices. So you can also insert a 4 Ah battery if you already have one or buy it later and double the runtime (check it out at Lidl).

This robotic lawnmower is still working classic with a perimeter wire. More expensive models drive without. There are 130 meters and 200 fastening hooks. You can use it to border your garden and also delimit areas that should not be mowed.

If you want a robotic lawnmower with an app function, then Lidl has the “Parkside 20 V robotic lawnmower PMRDA 20-Li A1” in its range for 299 euros (check it out at Lidl). The price is also significantly lower than other models.

The robot lawn mower from Lidl is also available with an app connection. (Image source: GIGA)



You should know this about Lidl:

For whom is it worth buying the Lidl robot lawn mower?

Basically for everyone who has a rather small garden that should be mowed regularly and automatically. You don’t have to spend a fortune at Lidl and you still get a solid device. So far there are no field reports. As soon as these are published, we will expand the article with first opinions.

Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.