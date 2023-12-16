Lie down, Pokémon! Pokémon Sleep: Let’s sleep together

The gaming world has been revolutionized with the introduction of “Pokémon Sleep”, a mobile game that can be played while you’re catching some Z’s. Designed to encourage better sleep habits, the game has garnered enthusiastic support from players around the world, with the total sleep time exceeding 100,000 years in just two months since its launch.

The idea behind “Pokémon Sleep” is to make falling asleep and waking up an entertaining experience. Players can set their sleep time, place their phone next to their bed, and sleep with the Pokémon on their screen. The game records sleep frequency, analyzes sleep patterns, and provides practical sleep suggestions, making it both entertaining and educational.

For many players, waking up in the morning has become a more exciting experience with “Pokémon Sleep”. Every night, new Pokémon visit while you’re sleeping, and in the morning, players can take pictures of the sleeping Pokémon and record them in the “Sleeping Position Illustrated Book”. These Pokémon can then join your team based on your sleep type, making waking up a fun and interactive experience.

Since its launch around July 2023, “Pokémon Sleep” has already prompted support from Pokémon enthusiasts, who see the game as a great way to encourage a good night’s rest. The game is free to play, and the developers have even offered special events and promotions to thank players for their overwhelming support.

While some may criticize the game for its lack of technical content, it has undoubtedly struck a chord with many who are seeking relaxation and entertainment before sleep and upon waking. In a world full of constant hustle and bustle, “Pokémon Sleep” offers a much-needed opportunity to unwind and enjoy the simple pleasures of gaming. So, the next time you lay your head down at the end of the day, don’t be surprised if a Pikachu pops up beside you, making falling asleep an enjoyable experience.