Lieferando delivers technology to your home within 35 minutes

Lieferando is so far best known for its food delivery. Now the company is cooperating with Media Markt and also offers various technology products. These should also reach the customer outside of business hours within 35 minutes.

The new offer is a pilot project that Lieferando and Media Markt initially started in Berlin. If successful, the two companies could expand availability to other cities in the coming months. As Lieferando reports, it is the first time that non-food products from the technology sector can be ordered via the app in Germany.

Free delivery within 35 minutes

The technology products offered via Lieferando are primarily accessories for smartphones, computers and smart homes, but also selected small devices such as hair dryers and webcams. According to the company, they want to deliver these to customers primarily by e-bike. According to Lieferando, multi-part orders can also be combined and distributed to larger vehicles or several drivers.

The products come from Media Markt’s warehouses, and the prices are based on those in the market’s online shop. A delivery fee does not apply. However, delivery in Berlin is initially limited to the inner S-Bahn ring due to storage capacity and efficiency. Here, Lieferando says, you can order the technology products between 8:00 a.m. and 11:45 p.m., with delivery within 35 minutes.

Selection of technology products in the Lieferando app

At the start there are around 100 different products to choose from. Lieferando and Media Markt cite the following as examples:

Cell Phone Accessories such as chargers, charging cables, power banks and various adapters

such as chargers, charging cables, power banks and various adapters Computer accessories such as keyboard and mouse, USB sticks, docking stations or webcams

such as keyboard and mouse, USB sticks, docking stations or webcams Audioequipment such as headphones, headsets and mobile Bluetooth boxes

such as headphones, headsets and mobile Bluetooth boxes household electronics such as LED lamps, batteries or socket strips, to hand mixers and hand vacuum cleaners

such as LED lamps, batteries or socket strips, to hand mixers and hand vacuum cleaners Home Entertainment-Gadgets such as streaming adapters and gaming accessories for game consoles

such as streaming adapters and gaming accessories for game consoles care products such as electric toothbrushes, razors or hair dryers

Also read: Ok, Isy, Koenic, Peaq – what is behind Media Markt Saturn’s own brands

The aim of the pilot project in Berlin is to expand the partnership between Lieferando and Media Markt after the test phase. To this end, both companies want to take a close look at the product selection, process flows, technical integration and joint marketing over the next few months. If the project is successful, several cities could soon benefit from the fast technology delivery via Lieferando.