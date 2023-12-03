Lien Teng Tsai shares unpopular games when he was a kid｜Alternative childhood memories emerge: I remember playing Jackie Chan on PS the most

Unpopular Childhood Games Resonate with Netizens

As technology continues to advance, childhood memories related to video games are becoming more and more common. Whether it’s playing on a home game console, a mobile phone, or Flash games on a computer, many individuals born in the 80s, 90s, and even the 00s have fond memories of playing games during their younger years.

Recently, a discussion emerged on the Liandeng forum, where netizens shared their experiences with unpopular childhood games. One user, “Youma Kanai,” posted about playing the original PlayStation game “Jackie Chan Stuntmaster” and expressed how the game left a lasting impression. Describing the gameplay as “fighting while running, with lots of action and humor,” they referred to it as a “masterpiece at the time.” This post sparked a wave of responses from other netizens eager to share their own childhood gaming memories.

Numerous responses flooded the discussion thread, with netizens enthusiastically recalling the games they played during their youth. Some of the games mentioned included “The Getaway,” a PS2 game with gameplay similar to Grand Theft Auto, “Bomberman GB2,” a 1995 GameBoy game, and “Ecco the Dolphin,” a 1992 Sega Mega Drive game that simulates the experience of being a dolphin.

The discussion continued to expand, with mentions of games such as “Blue No. 6 Antarctica,” a PS1 game that simulates driving a submarine, and “Sim Girls: DNA2,” a classic Flash game with gameplay similar to “Heartbeat Memories Want to Ditch Girls.”

The post garnered enthusiastic responses from other netizens, sparking heated discussions and resulting in 14 pages of thoughtful replies. Many shared games that were not widely known, and some even encountered these games for the first time through the discussion. While some netizens considered the games to be not popular enough, others found them nostalgic and engaging.

As the conversation continues to unfold, it’s clear that these childhood gaming memories hold a special place in the hearts of netizens who cherish these unique and underrated games.

If you’re interested in joining the discussion or discovering new childhood gaming experiences, you can find the thread on the Liandeng forum. The world of childhood gaming memories is vast and varied, and there’s always an opportunity to learn about new and unexpected games that have left an impact on individuals’ lives.

