Lies of P just released a new Radeon gameplay trailer, where it shows off some combat and some boss fights. In the upcoming “Soulslike” adaptation of the typical Pinocchio story, the fairytale character is still trying to be a real boy, only he’s willing to kill this time around.

The trailer begins by showing Pinocchio dispatching several patrolling guards with his sword and grappling hook. This runs mostly throughout, with the last segment being devoted to combat with mechanical ape-like objects.

The world of Lies of P is also shown well in the trailer, showcasing a unique Belle Époque-influenced visual style that many gamers mistakenly associate with Bloodborne.

If anything, P’s Lie looks the most like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, but that’s probably only because we see a fight with a giant ape that Pinocchio can wrestle with.

Lies of P doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s coming out in 2023, so hopefully we’ll hear something soon.