Lies of P – Trailer

During a presentation at Geoff Keighley’s Summer Games Fest event, Neowiz and Round 8 released a demo for everyone to try Lies of P, a grim ARPG based on Carlo Collodi’s Pinocchio story. For the vast majority of people, this will be a first-time encounter with the game, but we’ve had a chance to try out the demo, and we’ve found some interesting ideas, been surprised by some aspects, and regretted some of the game’s shortcomings.

If you’ve followed this development more or less often, you’ll recall that last year we were able to try out an early version of the game at Gamescom 2022, where we explored its mechanics and most importantly marveled at its aesthetics. Now we can say that Lies of P is not only one of the best soul spreading ARPGs born outside of FromSoftware, but also surpasses its spiritual parents in beauty.

The fictional city of Krat may not be as depressing and stuffy as Yanam, but the narrow alleys, the gas lamps that illuminate the rainy night, the reflections in the puddles, the water mixed with the blood of countless corpses, the shadows on the cobblestone streets, And a few shades of windows from the living… We may not have Bloodborne in 60 FPS HD, but with Lies of P, we don’t miss it so much anymore.

Here is an ad:

But back to Lies of P, let’s talk about our character, Pinocchio. Here, the little wooden toy turns into a swordsman like Edward Scissorhands (another story based on Pinocchio, of course) who seeks out Geppetto, his “father” and little The great benefactor of the town, turning it into a beacon of progress, at least until the night they turned on humans and slaughtered nearly everyone. Except for some characters in the window (another side quest that pays tribute to the blood, similar here), and a few merchants and NPCs in the Krat Hotel, there are only puppets and some donkey-faced lunatics on the street. The hotel is our base of operations, the Hunter’s Dream equivalent, but here it’s more like the Chain of Fire Sanctuary in Dark Souls 3: a place to interact with other NPCs and get quests and info, buy materials, upgrade weapons, A safe place to upgrade and rest.

At the beginning of the game, we were asked to choose between three fighting stances, one that focused on agility and one that focused on brute force and a more balanced intermediate stance. We decided to try a middle path to start with, although this initial decision can change later in specific locations. We wake up in a derailed train carriage to hear a strange sound nearby, none other than Gemini, a cricket-caged, lamp-like consciousness that occasionally gives us some clue or reminds us of the purpose of our current walk. He doesn’t talk a lot (which is appreciated so you can feel the pressure of facing the unknown), but it’s good to listen to him when he’s asking you to pay attention to the environment or items in your inventory, otherwise things are much more difficult .

While we’ve touched on difficult topics, we have to admit that Lies of P will be a challenge to live up to Souls fans’ expectations. If you don’t master Pinocchio’s skills, even the smallest of enemies can get you in trouble, and in the early stages of the game, we recommend that you take the time to familiarize yourself with the access menu and our protagonist’s special moves and blows. We have a couple of attacks (basic and powerful), then we have Fable Power (a charged attack that unleashes the power of our weapons or special attack combos) and Legion Arm. While the latter looked promising, we found it to be of little practical use in this test, since at the start of the game it only has a powerful but very low-range attack that requires you to get close to enemies. This can be modified later to give you a hook to lure enemies from far away to hit them, which is slightly more useful.

Here is an ad:

Again, we have to go back to Miyazaki’s gothic work, because in many ways you’ll find game systems inherited directly from there. Pulse cells that heal Pinocchio are either charged on Stargazer (campfire) or by hitting enemies, though they take quite a while to spawn to use. Blocking is not recommended here as it doesn’t fully absorb the damage and creates a small amount of hold time, which is usually very expensive. As in Bloodborne, strategy in Lies of P is often aggressive and well-timed dodges, though it’s not always easy or fair.

This is by far my biggest problem with Lies of P. While I found the combat to be very well-balanced, with enemies having well-designed moves (although there isn’t much variety in opponents at the moment), Pinocchio generally doesn’t react as quickly as his enemies. First, he can’t run (or at least not in the demo), and even with some equipment configured to carry very little weight (and thus be more flexible), it’s not enough to balance the scales. It feels like a real puppet, with a little clumsiness and some clumsy movements.

Summoning the AI ​​(which can only be accessed at certain points and when targeting certain bosses) doesn’t seem like it’s worth spending resources on, except to entertain the boss briefly while we deliver some knockout blows from behind. Perhaps item spawn rates should be balanced out as we go, as some throwables only appear a few times, while the star shards used to summon the boss ghost are everywhere.

While some aspects of Pinocchio’s campaign didn’t quite convince us, we’re sure ARPG fans will be blown away when they try this demo that Round 8 just released. Lies of P is one of the best examples of the genre, with such a rich backstory (we won’t spoil it here) and enough complexity that we’d love to play it again when we review the full game.