Home Technology “Life By You” produced by the developers of “Second Life” and “The Sims” series will be available for early access on September 13 | Big community platform | Digital
Technology

“Life By You” produced by the developers of “Second Life” and “The Sims” series will be available for early access on September 13 | Big community platform | Digital

by admin
“Life By You” produced by the developers of “Second Life” and “The Sims” series will be available for early access on September 13 | Big community platform | Digital

Developed by former Second LifeteamThe chief executive of Linden Lab, and was responsible for the development of “The Sims 2” and “The Sims 3” under EA, and later served as the general manager of Paradox Interactive’s Berkeley Studio, a senior game developer Rod Humble led the creation, flaunting that it can be used in the game “Life By You”, which creates characters and enjoys life in the game, is expected to be available for early access on September 13 this year.

“Life By You” is a life simulation game. The game mode is similar to the “Sims” series. It will allow players to create a character that suits them in a highly customized form, and can build towns and arrange personal characters in the game.Roomand can also change the way the game is played through various creative tools.

The dialogue in the game is generated according to the characteristics of the created characters, and even players can create the dialogue content in the game by themselves, so as to advertise a highly personalized gaming experience and allow players to have a certain connection with the characters in the game.

Players can directly operate the game characters in the third-person mode, and can live in the game in an individual way, or interact with everyone, while emphasizing the ability to move freely in the open architecture world.

“Life By You” is expected to open for experience on September 13, and is expected to be downloaded through Steam and Epic Games Store.

“The original text was published in the cooperative media mashdigi, and the Lianhe News Network was authorized to reprint it. “

news article-section context-box”>
news more-news context-box article-section”>

25,000 complaints received!Nintendo will repair abnormal Joy-Con controllers in the EU for free

The European Commission stated earlier that Nintendo will provide free repair services for abnormal problems with Joy-Con controllers sold in countries and regions within the EU.

He is angry that Apple AirDrop closed the “open to everyone” option, and the biggest reason is to point at “China”.

In the AirDrop function of the new version of Apple’s iOS, the receiving mode cannot be turned on at any time like before, but only “10 minutes” is open to everyone, which makes netizens feel quite puzzled. Some netizens said that this may be because of “China“, or because of issues such as digital gender crimes.

It doesn’t matter if you can’t go to Japan to enjoy cherry blossoms! LINE broadcasts romantic sakura rain for a limited time “Surprise again”

Too late to seize the opportunity to enjoy the cherry blossoms? LINE keeps up with the cherry blossom festival and launched a special area for viewing cherry blossoms. Just open the LINE chat room during the limited period to see the beautiful cherry blossom petals falling, and you can experience the romantic atmosphere of petals flying without going out.

Netflix wants to turn your phone into a controller to operate its own games on the TV

After recently announcing the expansion of the game business, adding platform-exclusive content and planning to launch a cloud streaming game service, Netflix seems to plan to allow users to directly use their mobile phones as controllers to link game content on TVs.

Google Maps adds heat wave information and can also see the proportion of tree shade in the city

Google has recently started to add heat wave warning information to Google Search and Google Maps services, including displaying the expected occurrence and end time of heat waves, as well as how to reduce the impact of heat waves and related health information.

Microsoft launches Xbox Remix wireless controller made of recycled CDs and other materials in response to Earth Day

Microsoft earlier announced the launch of a sustainable Xbox wireless controller made in conjunction with this year’s Earth Day, which is made of old game controllers, car headlight covers, and recycled CDs, so that players can support it with practical actions. Sustainable development of the environment.

common 0 leave a message

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy