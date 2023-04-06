Developed by former Second LifeteamThe chief executive of Linden Lab, and was responsible for the development of “The Sims 2” and “The Sims 3” under EA, and later served as the general manager of Paradox Interactive’s Berkeley Studio, a senior game developer Rod Humble led the creation, flaunting that it can be used in the game “Life By You”, which creates characters and enjoys life in the game, is expected to be available for early access on September 13 this year.

“Life By You” is a life simulation game. The game mode is similar to the “Sims” series. It will allow players to create a character that suits them in a highly customized form, and can build towns and arrange personal characters in the game.Roomand can also change the way the game is played through various creative tools.

The dialogue in the game is generated according to the characteristics of the created characters, and even players can create the dialogue content in the game by themselves, so as to advertise a highly personalized gaming experience and allow players to have a certain connection with the characters in the game.

Players can directly operate the game characters in the third-person mode, and can live in the game in an individual way, or interact with everyone, while emphasizing the ability to move freely in the open architecture world.

“Life By You” is expected to open for experience on September 13, and is expected to be downloaded through Steam and Epic Games Store.

“The original text was published in the cooperative media mashdigi, and the Lianhe News Network was authorized to reprint it. “

news article-section context-box”>

