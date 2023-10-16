Life in the Borderland: Experience the Joy of Running a Dream Herb Shop in this Country Life RPG

New Herb Shop Opens in Zoldan, Offering a Unique Country Life Experience

Zoldan, a borderland, has become the home of Red’s dream herb shop. With the unexpected presence of an ex-princess and his lovely sister, Red’s new life is filled with joy and excitement. This 2D country life RPG allows players to explore and enjoy the borderland to their heart’s content, giving them complete freedom in choosing their own path.

The captivating storyline of this game takes place in the backdrop of a world under the invasion of the demon king Taraxon. Having conquered half of the continent Avalon in just three short years, it seemed that hope was lost for humanity. However, hope comes in the form of Ruti Lagunaso, known as “Brave”, who possesses the power of “Brave’s Protection” – a symbol of bravery. Ruti leads the local troops in the royal capital, successfully repelling the demon king’s army.

Gideon Lagunaso, once a hero who fought alongside Ruti to defeat the demon king, finds himself expelled from the hero’s team. Renaming himself as Red, he decides to settle down in Zoldan and open an herb shop. This marked the start of his happy new life with the ex-princess and his sister.

In this game, players are tasked with making Red’s herb shop a success by managing and expanding it. The shop offers a variety of charming characters that players can interact with and befriend. To expand the shop, players will need to collect materials through farming, gathering, fishing, and battling monsters. These materials can be used to create medicine and cook food, which can then be sold in the store to improve its ranking.

To further enhance the gameplay experience, players can complete missions to increase their adventurer level. By listening to the wishes of the villagers and fulfilling their requests, players can earn special rewards and unlock new opportunities.

Building relationships and increasing intimacy with the various characters in the game is another key aspect. By paying attention to the wishes of the ex-princess and sister, players can deepen their bond and unlock special events and surprises.

The game offers a unique and immersive experience, allowing players to fully immerse themselves in the borderland life. With its captivating storyline, charming characters, and engaging gameplay mechanics, this country life RPG is sure to captivate players of all ages.

For those interested in experiencing this exciting adventure, the game can be found on Steam. So, get ready to embark on a journey in Red’s herb shop and make your mark in the borderland!

Share this: Facebook

X

