“Onirike” and “Path to Mnemosyne” independent game development team DevilishGames announced today (29) that its social simulation game “Minabo – A walk through life” will be released in April Taiwan time. It will be launched on the 29th, and players will follow the radish for a lifetime.

Life starts from a bud, and time will pass step by step with the turnip. In “Minabo’s Strolling Life”, players will grow up with the radish from its birth, and will be able to interact and communicate with other radishes in life and learning. Players will establish their own social circle, form a family and multiply radish. Each radish’s lifetime is unique, and each time their life ends, a Life breaking latest news is generated and can be shared with friends.

There are many hats designed in the game. Wearing him will produce different effects, such as falling in love easily, making everyone hate you, and even changing life span and so on. Players will be able to collect different hats and influence the social direction of radishes. In addition, the team designed 25 missions, each of which will be full of challenges.

“A Walking Life in Minab” is scheduled to be released on PC (Steam), PS, Xbox and Nintendo Switch platforms on April 29, Taiwan time.