LifeSmart Blend Switch Pro

In recent years, many people have become popular to make their homes smart, but if you don’t know where to start, why not start with the simplest and basic lamp system? LifeSmart recently launched a new generation of Blend Switch Pro smart lighting system. It not only feels good but also has enough functions. It also allows users to play 2-Way lighting without changing the wiring. Users who want to play with lights may wish to consider one time.

Metal panel adopts crisp rebound technology

In terms of design, the new version of the Blend Switch Pro has 3 color designs of gray, gold and red, and all colors use the same anodized metal panel as the MacBook, after CNC, polishing, metal sandblasting, etc. Made with ten processes, it is not only beautiful but also feels very good. In addition, it also incorporates crisp rebound technology and micro-touch button structure design, which greatly improves the touch of the buttons, making the light system both beautiful and easy to press.

Play with 2-Way lighting without rewiring

In addition to the metal panel, the Boyue switch design is also very stylish. Each button is equipped with a DIY micro-hole light-transmitting indicator light, and the light color has 16 million choices. In addition, the light adopts a dim and low-key design, which can remind you At the same time, the user will not disturb the work and rest. If necessary, the reminder light can be automatically turned on and off at the specified time, which perfectly matches the user’s work and rest time. In addition, it also allows users to set two Boyue switches to 2-Way light system through the LifeSmart APP without changing the wiring, and use two switches to control the same light/electrical appliance. And the installation is very simple, you only need to connect the live wire of light, the live wire of power supply and the neutral wire (neutral wire N) to the first Boyue switch, and only connect the live wire of power supply and the neutral wire (N) to the second switch, and then The settings can be easily completed through the APP, which is very simple without asking for help, and saves the time and cost of rewiring.

Support remote control + voice control

As for control, in addition to the physical buttons on the light system, users only need to connect the Boyue switch to the Smart Station with the LifeSmart APP, and the light system can support remote control functions. Through the LifeSmart APP, users can check the device in real time switch status, and then perform remote control, or easily group different switches to implement group control of lights or smart devices in the whole house. If it is used with different sensors, it can be used as a linkage switch, such as the light sensor sensing the ambient light and automatically turning on and off the lights, switching to romantic dinner mood or movie watching mode with one key. In addition, the panel setting of Boyue Switch has a very high degree of freedom. Through the LifeSmart APP, users can customize the effect or operation mode of each button. It is easiest to connect lights, exhaust fans, frosted glass and other equipment and easily use the mobile phone. control switch. It is worth mentioning that if the Boyue switch is connected to Smart Station, not only can the lighting system support Apple HomeKit, users can control different smart devices of LifeSmart or switch scenes through the Home APP on the iOS device. It also supports Voice assistants on major platforms, such as Siri, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, etc., can control lights or home appliances with just voice, making it easier and more convenient to use.

