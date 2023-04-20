Lifespin is a founding member of Harvard University’s Wyss DxA Industrial Participant Program

Lifespin – Founding member of Harvard University’s Wyss DxA IPP

The Wyss Diagnostics Accelerator aims to accelerate the development of breakthrough diagnostic technologies that address unmet needs in the healthcare sector.

Based in Regensburg, Germany, and with offices in Boston, Massachusetts, Lifespin GmbH announced today that it is one of the 24 founding members of the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University’s Diagnostics Accelerator (Wyss DxA) Industrial Participant Program (IPP). , which is now officially launched. The Wyss DxA IPP is intended to serve as a hub for collaboration with industry as part of the Wyss Diagnostics Accelerator, which aims to identify and accelerate new medical diagnostic technologies to address unmet or underserved healthcare needs.

The IPP was originally launched in 2021 as a pilot program. Recently, it transitioned from pilot to an official program within the Harvard system and consolidated its base of first industry partners, including Lifespin.

A recent press release from the Wyss Institute states: “The IPP serves as a platform for exploring collaborations throughout the diagnostic development pipeline, from early-stage discovery to the delivery of new diagnostics.” In addition, the IPP enables member companies to connect to subject matter experts and key thought leaders within the Harvard ecosystem, and through the Wyss DxA’s external network to key stakeholders including investors, regulators, payers and other key entities.

Lifespin, an emerging medical start-up, is building a highly scalable, automated diagnostics technology platform that leverages advanced digitized metabolome data, proprietary software technology and artificial intelligence to identify unique biomarkers in a patient’s metabolism that are indicative of both risk factors and can indicate early stages of disease, with a focus on certain types of cancer, diabetes, obesity and neurological disorders. Lifespin already has one of the world‘s largest and most comprehensive databases of metabolic health profiles for healthy and diseased individuals, spanning multiple ages and sexes, and specific diseases in the areas of neurology, oncology and inflammation. Current developments in the areas of general health status, oncology and neurology mean that the first regulated products in human diagnostics are expected for 2023.

Advances in the science of the metabolome

The use of the metabolome as a cost-effective and more accurate diagnostic tool has long been of great interest to medical researchers. Identifying variations in the human metabolome that indicate the presence of disease before symptoms appear would open the door to a far more accurate and breakthrough form of diagnostics that could eventually become the gold standard for numerous indications and new diagnostic products for which there are still no procedures, e.g. B. for the precision monitoring of drugs in clinical, pharmaceutical and research areas as well as for precision nutrition in diabetes, obesity and dietetics.

“The Wyss DxA IPP framework is very well aligned with Lifespin’s mission to deliver new, breakthrough innovations in high quality healthcare diagnostics,” said Dr. Ali Tinazli, CEO of Lifespin. “We are honored to be among a very select group of technology companies who have been invited to participate in this important medical and scientific community that will support our mission to advance the science of using digital metabolic profiles for the early detection of health conditions, the staging of… diseases and monitoring of treatment outcomes.”

The Wyss DxA IPP is jointly developed by Dr. Rushdy Ahmad and Prof. Dr. directed by David Walt. dr Walt is a core faculty member at the Wyss Institute, a professor of pathology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and a scientific co-founder of several life science companies.

“The mission of the Wyss DxA is to bring innovative diagnostic tests to market and reduce the burden of disease for patients with high unmet needs. Our goal is to shorten the deadlines and measure the impact on life,” said Dr. ahmad “We are pleased to have invited Lifespin to join the industry partnership program and to support and encourage meaningful partnerships within our stakeholder network.”

Link to Wyss DxA press release: https://wyss.harvard.edu/news/wyss-diagnostics-accelerators-industrial-participant-program-goes-official/

Further information also at: https://www.lifespin.health

Lifespin is a deep data company aiming to detect disease-related abnormalities in human metabolism. Lifespin’s proprietary technology, which brings together biology, deep data, artificial intelligence and cloud platforms to deliver unique digital insights into metabolism, enables a new realm of precision diagnostics based on studies showing that pathogenesis affects metabolism affected and causing specific changes in the presence and amount of metabolites. Lifespin has built one of the world‘s largest proprietary biobanks, already containing more than 200,000 human blood samples. Using proprietary diagnostic technology, Lifespin is able to quantify individual metabolic events, measuring up to hundreds of metabolite concentrations with a single nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) scan and perform in-house metabolome measurements, digitizing metabolic profiles that span billions of metabolic relationships. These digital metabolic profiles enable systematic mapping across different health conditions. Together, Lifespin’s technology and world-class database have the potential to enable differential diagnosis and early detection of health conditions, disease staging, treatment outcome monitoring and personalized medicine, to advance the gold standard in numerous indications and to create new diagnostic products, for which none exist today (e.g. in some neurological diseases); precision drug monitoring for clinical, pharmaceutical and research use; and precision nutrition for diabetes, obesity, diet and lifestyle interventions. Lifespin’s cloud-based business model is based on a proprietary software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for diagnostics and health information and is globally scalable. Tests to detect neurological, cancer and inflammatory diseases are under development; first regulated products are expected for 2023. The products previously offered by Lifespin are for Research Use Only (RUO) only and are not intended for use in diagnostics. Lifespin’s Advisory Board consists of key opinion leaders such as James Rothman (Nobel Laureate in Physiology/Medicine, Sterling Professor of Cell Biology at Yale University, New Haven, CT, USA) and other prominent figures in the relevant fields. Lifespin is ISO13485:2016 certified.

