Light electric mountain bike Ghost Path Riot LTD on test

Eit is actually one of the last steps in the test procedure: Before the bike disappears back into the freight box for collection, it is hung on the hook of the workshop scales, already deprived of the pedals. The numbers are usually not surprising and are more the icing on the cake than the central information in the text. The situation is different with the outrageously expensive Ghost Path Riot Ltd, which weighs 17.5 kilograms. Quite a nice chunk, one might think. Not at all, because the trail fully is an e-bike that, including the motor and battery, is only slightly heavier than full-suspension bio counterparts with a comparable off-road focus.

Light-E-MTB is the generic term and describes the differentiation of electrically motorized off-road bikes into representatives with a high range and high torque but weighing around 25 kilograms and those that sacrifice top performance and battery capacity in favor of lightweight construction. The idea behind it: A motor support that is as natural as possible, which is used selectively and should take the shock out of steep climbs, while at the same time offering weight-related handling advantages and an extended radius of action.