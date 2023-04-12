3 point lighting and how to get the webcam light right

Have you ever wondered why some participants in a video conference are perfectly lit and just look great and others aren’t? Looking for a simple guide on how to better aim the light for the webcam? We will explain to you what 3-point lighting is all about and how you can be perfectly illuminated with a few simple techniques and without much effort at your next video conference or video recording.

General information on lighting for video conferences and video recordings

The corona pandemic banished us to the home office for months and communication mostly took place via video conference. In the future we will continue to exchange information via video and our face is usually the focus. Poor lighting in a video conference or a shadowy or dark face in a video recording are not very appealing. It is therefore worth setting up the light for the webcam or camera in such a way that optimal lighting is ensured for video recordings. You should pay attention to the following general aspects:

Multiple light sources guarantee good illumination and avoid unwanted shadows. Not only the number of light sources, but also the color temperature (light color) affects the quality of the lighting. Good lighting is ideally approx 30 cm above eye level assembled. The face is well lit.

The 3-point lighting

3-point lighting is the queen of lighting technologies. As the name suggests, 3 light sources are used for this: the key light, the fill light and the highlight light.

The guide light (Key) is the brightest of the three light sources and throws the most light onto the subject, for example the speaker. It is slightly elevated at a 45 degree angle away from the camera. The Fill light (Fill) serves to brighten and eliminates the shadows that the key light can cause. The fill light is less intense than the key light and only needs to be strong enough to eliminate unwanted shadows without making the objects look too flat. The Highlight or backlight (Back) illuminates the speaker from the side behind and clearly sets them apart from the background. It also adds more depth to the image, but shouldn’t be too strong or the lit subject will get a halo.

Structure of a 3-point lighting

3-point lighting is ideal for interviews, promotional videos, webinars To set up the 3-point lighting, you should ideally use professional photo lamps. The 3-point lighting is therefore worthwhile for particularly important video conferences or for recording professional advertising videos or webinars. However, it is a bit more complex and requires good coordination of all three light sources, as this illustration often shows problems:

Left to right, top: fluorescent light, underexposure, highlight too strong. Below: Overexposure, light source too deep, Just right

Alternatives to 3-point lighting

There are not always three professional light sources available for a video and not all situations require complex 3-point lighting. There are of course other tools and tricks to create good lighting for a video conference:

window light

Light from outside is a great natural light source that we artificially simulate with lamps. Orientation is crucial when using window light for lighting: Make sure that the window is not directly behind you – otherwise your face will be shaded. If the light comes directly from the front, you may be illuminated too brightly. The different levels of light between the screen and the background can also strain the eyes. The window light falls best laterally a. If necessary, you can compensate for shadows with well-positioned lights.

LED panel lights

There is now a large selection of LED panel lights on the market that have been specially developed for screen work and lighting for video conferences. They don’t guarantee just one uniform illuminationbut often also offer other functions such as adjusting the brightness and color temperature.

color temperature

To improve the lighting for video conferences, it is also worth taking a look at the color temperature. You have probably already noticed that artificial light sources can appear colder or warmer: if the light is bluish, then it appears cold. If the light is more yellowish or reddish, it appears warm. The color temperature is measured in Kelvin. So when you buy a new lamp, you should also pay attention to the Kelvin-Skala note: It ranges from around 1,000 (red, candlelight) to 10,000 (blue, daylight, blue sky). An average color temperature of around 5,600 Kelvin is suitable for video conferences: you are easily recognizable and the light still looks very natural. However, the effect of color temperature varies depending on the tone of the skin.



Kelvin scale for measuring color temperature

It is not recommended to mix lights with different color temperatures as this can lead to color imbalance. If lights have different temperatures and the color balance is wrong, the colors will look unnatural.

indirect light

Indirect light usually appears softer and is also well suited for lighting video conferences. You can create indirect light, for example, with a lampshade or by using a lamp against the white wall judge. In this way, you can turn a direct light source into indirect light that casts softer shadows.

Final lighting setup tips

When setting up lighting for video recording or video conferencing, start by setting the image section and the camera position . In doing so, you determine which room sections will be visible in addition to the person and which need to be illuminated (or not).

. In doing so, you determine which room sections will be visible in addition to the person and which need to be illuminated (or not). The light source should always be positioned slightly higher. This is how you get the impression of sunlight closest to what we humans are used to.

closest to what we humans are used to. Lighting positioned too high or too low can be alienating. To test, check the shadow of the nose which should fall obliquely downwards.

which should fall obliquely downwards. Does the person being filmed wear one Glasses, you should also pay attention to glare effects. It usually helps to mount the lighting sources a little higher until the light is no longer reflected in the glasses. In some cases it is enough to tilt the glasses a little forward.