Lighting specialist Airam releases new version of classic thermos to celebrate Alan Wake 2

Remedy Entertainment is currently working on getting Alan Wake 2 ready for launch on October 17, 2023 for PC, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series X (and S).

Now, Remedy has decided to team up with Finnish lighting company Airam to produce a new version of the classic thermos called the Oh Deer Diner. It is said to combine “Finnish design, storytelling and everyday quality”. This is also the first time that Airam’s classic thermos has collaborated with other brands.

Remedy’s Director of Communications, Thomas Puha, reminds us that the thermos holds a lot of importance in Alan Wake.

“The thermos has become a notoriously small detail, gaining cult status in the Alan Wake player community. Fans remember the original in-game achievement that players earned after finding 100 hidden thermoses. In In the sequel, the thermos takes on an even bigger role. This got us excited about the idea of ​​creating an authentic Oh Deer Diner thermos for our fans.

The Oh Deer Diner thermos is a limited edition of “Airam’s traditional 0.45 liter bottle with high quality glass interior”. The production of Airam’s vacuum flasks began in Helsinki in the 1930s. Oh, and the Deer Restaurant Thermos will be available September 2023.

