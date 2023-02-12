ARC SYSTEM WORKS Asia Branch announced that it will launch the Chinese physical boxed version of TAITO vertical scrolling shooting game “Lightning Storm Large-scale Video Game Chronology” on PS4 and Nintendo Switch platforms. It is currently on pre-sale, and the pre-order bonus information is open.

※ The physical boxed version is designed as a schematic diagram and may differ from the actual product.

“Lightning Storm Large-Scale Video Game Chronology” is a vertically scrolling shooting game with the background of the distant future. It includes works transplanted from the large-scale video game version trilogy “RAYFORCE”, “RAYSTORM” and “RAYCRISIS” of the “Lightning Storm” series. In addition, two high-quality versions of “RAYSTORM NEO-HD” and “RAYCRISIS HD” that use 3D images are included. It is a comprehensive game software that can play 5 versions of the “RAY” series of games in one set. In addition, it is not only a simple transplant, but also adds various “gadgets” to help the game progress, as well as convenient functions such as “storage & loading”, “ranking”, “flip game screen”, “scanning line”, etc., allowing players to experience more Comfortable gaming environment.

The physical boxed/digital download version of “Lightning Storm Large-scale Video Game Chronology” is scheduled to be launched on the PS4 and Nintendo Switch platforms. The Chinese and Korean versions will be released by the Asian branch of Yake System in Asia, and it is scheduled to be synchronized with the Japanese version on March 9. Available for pre-order now.

The physical boxed version of the Chinese version of “Lightning Storm Video Game Chronology” is currently being pre-sold in the physical and online stores of various game stores. Video Game Chronology Best Selected Music Collection”.

Pre-order bonus 1 “Lightning storm large-scale video game chronology replacement cover”

※ “Lightning Storm Large-scale Video Game Chronology Replacement Cover” is made by double-sided printing.

※ “Lightning Storm Large-scale Video Game Chronology Replacement Cover” is limited in quantity, while supplies last.

※ The picture is a schematic diagram and may be changed after design.

Pre-order bonus 2 “Lightning Storm Large-scale Video Game Chronology Best Selected Music Collection”

※ The number of “Lightning Storm Large-scale Video Game Chronology Best Selected Music Collection” is limited and may be sold out early.

※ The number of songs included in the “Lightning Storm Large-scale Video Game Chronology Best Selected Songs Collection” may change.

※ The picture is a sample for reference, and the design of the actual product may be different.

※ “Lightning Storm Large-scale Video Game Chronology Double Cover” is produced by double-sided printing on the reverse side of the boxed edition cover of each platform.

※ The picture is a schematic diagram and may be changed after design.

The leading film of the Chinese version of “Lightning Storm Chronology”

“RAYFORCE”: The first work in the series released in a large-scale video game version in 1994

“RAYSTORM”: The second work in the series released in 1996

“RAYSTORM NEO-HD”: High-definition version of the arcade version “RAYSTORM NEO-HD”

“RAYCRISIS”: The third work in the series released in 1998 as a large-scale video game version

RAYCRISIS HD: High-definition version of the arcade version of RAYCRISIS

《RAYFORCE》

It is the first work in the series released in 1994 as a large-scale video game version.

In order to destroy the neural network system “Con-Human” that resists humans, the player must execute the operation “OPERATION RAYFORCE” that introduces the small mobile weapon “X-LAY” to the center of the planet. A shooter that unfolds seamlessly. Although this work uses the F3 motherboard system based on 2D graphics, the game system and performances centered on “locking radar” present a considerable three-dimensional effect.





《RAYSTORM》

The second work in the series released in 1996. It is a 3D image shooting game based on the FX system and a bird’s eye view.

Inheriting the previous “X-LAY”, you can choose “R-GRAY1” that can lock up to 8 pieces and “R-GRAY2” that can lock up to 16 pieces. These two models have different performance and game feel. Players can experience a total of 8 levels of struggle between the future “Earth” and the aggressive colonial planetary empire “Cesilian United Army”.





《RAYSTORM NEO-HD》

The high-definition version of the large-scale video game version “RAYSTORM” is different from the “RAYSTORM HD” released in 2010. It upgrades the content and screen ratio of the large-scale video game version to 4:3, and is named “~NEO-HD “.





《RAYCRISIS》

In 1998, the third work in the series was released in a large-scale video game version. The system board supports “G-NET”.

In order to stop the rampant neural network system “Con-Human”, players must use a link device called “Wave Rider” to invade the interior of the out-of-control “Con-Human”, and break through the barriers of intelligence, memory, emotion, consciousness, and thinking. All domains, fight inside the virtual space before the erosion rate reaches 100%. And this is the prequel of “RAYFORCE”, as long as you clear the level when certain conditions are met, the ending can continue to the story of “RAYFORCE”.





《RAYCRISIS HD》

Play the high-definition version of the video game version of RAYCRISIS to experience sharper graphics and explore the chaotic online world.





※ All game screens are under development.

※ The proper nouns recorded in this article may be different from the official version.

※ The game menu and other explanatory texts support traditional and simplified Chinese, but none of the included works support traditional or simplified Chinese in the game.

Product Information

Game Name: Lightning Storm Large-scale Video Game Chronology

Release date: Expected to be listed on March 9, 2023 (Thursday)

Corresponding platforms: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch physical boxed version / digital download version

Game type: vertical scrolling shooting game

Number of players: 1 to 2 people

Supported languages: Subtitles: Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, Japanese, English

© TAITO CORPORATION 1993, 1996, 1998, 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Published by ARC SYSTEM WORKS