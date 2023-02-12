※ The physical boxed version is designed as a schematic diagram and may differ from the actual product.
Pre-order bonus 1 “Lightning storm large-scale video game chronology replacement cover”
※ “Lightning Storm Large-scale Video Game Chronology Replacement Cover” is made by double-sided printing.
※ “Lightning Storm Large-scale Video Game Chronology Replacement Cover” is limited in quantity, while supplies last.
※ The picture is a schematic diagram and may be changed after design.
Pre-order bonus 2 “Lightning Storm Large-scale Video Game Chronology Best Selected Music Collection”
※ The number of “Lightning Storm Large-scale Video Game Chronology Best Selected Music Collection” is limited and may be sold out early.
※ The number of songs included in the “Lightning Storm Large-scale Video Game Chronology Best Selected Songs Collection” may change.
※ The picture is a sample for reference, and the design of the actual product may be different.
※ “Lightning Storm Large-scale Video Game Chronology Double Cover” is produced by double-sided printing on the reverse side of the boxed edition cover of each platform.
※ The picture is a schematic diagram and may be changed after design.
The leading film of the Chinese version of “Lightning Storm Chronology”
-
“RAYFORCE”: The first work in the series released in a large-scale video game version in 1994
-
“RAYSTORM”: The second work in the series released in 1996
-
“RAYSTORM NEO-HD”: High-definition version of the arcade version “RAYSTORM NEO-HD”
-
“RAYCRISIS”: The third work in the series released in 1998 as a large-scale video game version
-
RAYCRISIS HD: High-definition version of the arcade version of RAYCRISIS
《RAYFORCE》
It is the first work in the series released in 1994 as a large-scale video game version.
In order to destroy the neural network system “Con-Human” that resists humans, the player must execute the operation “OPERATION RAYFORCE” that introduces the small mobile weapon “X-LAY” to the center of the planet. A shooter that unfolds seamlessly. Although this work uses the F3 motherboard system based on 2D graphics, the game system and performances centered on “locking radar” present a considerable three-dimensional effect.
《RAYSTORM》
The second work in the series released in 1996. It is a 3D image shooting game based on the FX system and a bird’s eye view.
Inheriting the previous “X-LAY”, you can choose “R-GRAY1” that can lock up to 8 pieces and “R-GRAY2” that can lock up to 16 pieces. These two models have different performance and game feel. Players can experience a total of 8 levels of struggle between the future “Earth” and the aggressive colonial planetary empire “Cesilian United Army”.
《RAYSTORM NEO-HD》
The high-definition version of the large-scale video game version “RAYSTORM” is different from the “RAYSTORM HD” released in 2010. It upgrades the content and screen ratio of the large-scale video game version to 4:3, and is named “~NEO-HD “.
《RAYCRISIS》
In 1998, the third work in the series was released in a large-scale video game version. The system board supports “G-NET”.
《RAYCRISIS HD》
Play the high-definition version of the video game version of RAYCRISIS to experience sharper graphics and explore the chaotic online world.
※ All game screens are under development.
※ The proper nouns recorded in this article may be different from the official version.
※ The game menu and other explanatory texts support traditional and simplified Chinese, but none of the included works support traditional or simplified Chinese in the game.
Product Information
-
Game Name: Lightning Storm Large-scale Video Game Chronology
-
Release date: Expected to be listed on March 9, 2023 (Thursday)
-
Corresponding platforms: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch physical boxed version / digital download version
-
Game type: vertical scrolling shooting game
-
Number of players: 1 to 2 people
-
Supported languages: Subtitles: Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, Japanese, English
※ The game menu and other explanatory texts support traditional and simplified Chinese, but none of the included works support traditional or simplified Chinese in the game.
© TAITO CORPORATION 1993, 1996, 1998, 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Published by ARC SYSTEM WORKS