With the continuous improvement of mobile phone fast charging specifications, SP Guangying Dentsu, the world‘s leading memory storage brand, has launched a new 30W fast charging charger – QM25, which adopts a lightweight design and supports Type-C PD two-way fast charging and USB Type-A QC3.0 fast charging. , provides fast charging for various electronic devices such as mobile phones, tablets, and some laptops.

High power and compact size

The output power of the QM25 is as high as 30W, and it only takes 30 minutes to increase the power of the mobile phone from 0% to 50%; with a lightweight design, the volume is 20% smaller and 35% lighter than the standard Apple 30W charger! This design is not only easy to store and does not take up space, but also does not interfere with other chargers, which is convenient for users to carry around, and all kinds of electronic devices are full at any time.

Fast charging and wide adaptation

Equipped with USB Type-A and Type-C dual interfaces, supports PD (Power Delivery) and QC 3.0 fast charging, and has high adaptability, perfectly compatible with most electronic products that support fast charging, including: iPhone, iPad , MacBook Air, Samsung phone, Google phone, Nintendo Switch (handheld), Bluetooth headset, and Bluetooth fitness watch.

Travel around the world

Universal AC 100-240V input voltage, whether on business trips or travel, QM25 is very suitable to accompany you. With high adaptability, it is perfectly compatible with most electronic products that support fast charging, including mobile phones, tablets, and specific devices. laptops (ex: Macbook Air), digital cameras, power banks and other 3C products, allowing you to quickly charge anytime, anywhere. *

*In some countries/regions, adapters may be required for compatibility with different specifications.

Multiple protection

It has five safety protection mechanisms: over-voltage protection (OVP), over-current protection (OCP), output short-circuit protection (SCP), surge protection (SCP), and flame retardant settings (UL94V0 level), which can stabilize voltage and current during charging , to avoid overcharging, and has UL94V0 level flame retardant settings to ensure safe charging; passed CE, FCC, ETL, PSE and BSMI and other domestic and foreign safety tests, and provide 1-year warranty service, quality control layer by layer to make you use more Peace of mind.



For more product information, please check the official website of SP Guangying Dentsu:www.silicon-power.com。

feature of product

•Support Type-C PD two-way fast charging and USB Type-A QC3.0 fast charging, power up to 30W; provide fast charging for various electronic devices such as mobile phones, tablets, and some laptops*†

•Lightweight design, 20% smaller and 35% lighter than standard Apple 30W chargers

• Compatible with all Apple devices including iPhone 13, MacBook Air, and iPad with fast charging support

•Support Samsung Quick Charge Specification-SFC, suitable for Galaxy S22 series models

• High-quality construction extends charger life and improves overall performance

•Mini size plug design, not only easy to store without taking up space, but also not interfering with other chargers

•Five safety protection mechanisms: over voltage protection (OVP), over current protection (OCP), output short circuit protection (SCP), surge protection (SCP), flame retardant material (UL94V0 level)

*Support fast charging is only enabled when connecting a single device for charging

†PD fast charging is suitable for Android and iOS systems, QC3.0 is only for Android system devices (some Huawei and OPPO devices are not applicable)

Product Specifications

• Maximum output power: 30W

•Input: AC100-240V, 50/60Hz Max 0.75A

•輸出：USB (USB Type-A): 5V⎓3A, 9V⎓2A, 12V⎓1.5A ; Type-C: 5V⎓3A, 9V⎓3A, 12V⎓2.5A, 15V⎓2A, 20V⎓1.5A ; USB +Type-C: 5V⎓3.0A (max.)

• Dimensions: 48.0mm x 44.8mm x 31.5mm

• Weight: 65g

•Material: PC (flame retardant UL94V0 grade)

•color: White

• Output interface: USB Type-A*1, Type-C*1

•Input interface: US regulation, European regulation

• Operating temperature: 0°C-40°C

•Protection: Over Voltage Protection (OVP), Over Current Protection (OCP), Output Short Circuit Protection (SCP), Surge Protection (SCP), Flame Retardant Setting (UL94V0 Class)

• Certification: ETL, BSMI, CE, FCC, RoHS, WEEE, ERP VI

•Warranty: 1 year