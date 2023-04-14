With the Lightyear 0, Lightyear presented an electric car “that you don’t have to charge for months”. However, the Dutch have now run out of money – production of the Lightyear 0 has been discontinued.

Solar cars and accessories from Lightyear are now being offered in an online auction – prices start at 3,000 euros.

Have you always wanted a car that runs on solar energy? Well, well, well then here’s your chance to get your hands on a prototype or development car from the Dutch car brand Lightyear.

The company from Holland carries out a partial restart; a number of vehicles and accessories will therefore be auctioned off via the Troostwijk Auctions platform.

Six vehicles, but also subframes, tires, seats, batteries, parts and more are going under the digital hammer. The auction ends on Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Parts and incomplete vehicles are also auctioned. For example specimens used in crash tests or loose bodies. In addition, frames, electric motors, batteries, tyres, seats and an extensive range of car parts are also offered in this auction.

In addition to car lovers, this auction may also be worth a visit online for car dealers.