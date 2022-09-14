Home Technology Like a Dragon: Ishin is the next installation in the Yakuza series – Like a Dragon: Ishin
Like a Dragon: Ishin is the next installation in the Yakuza series

Like a Dragon: Ishin is the next installation in the Yakuza series

Longga Wude: Yi Shen was originally released for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 in 2014. It’s essentially a yakuza spinoff set in a samurai setting, but doesn’t have any connection to Longga Wudejianshan (Longga Houdejianshan) (it’s also a yakuza spinoff set in a Japanese historical setting).

Unfortunately, it was never released in the West, but the time has come. The full remake was announced during a just-concluded Sony livestream, and this version will be called “Like a Dragon: Ishin.” . The adventure takes place in the mid-19th century, during an era known as Bakumatsu, known for its chaos as the Tokugawa shogunate ended and Japan forcibly opened up to the rest of the world.

Like a Dragon: Ishin launches in February 2023, and the only confirmed formats for now are Playstation 4 and Playstation 5. Check out the first trailer below.

