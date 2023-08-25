Limited-Time Discount: Save on Nintendo Switch OLED and Get $200 E-Shopping Coupon

ViaSun, a popular electronics store, has announced a limited-time discount on the Nintendo Switch OLED. This offer, available until September 11, 2023, is perfect for both new customers and current Switch owners looking to upgrade.

For those who do not own a Nintendo Switch, ViaSun is offering the Nintendo Switch OLED at a discounted price of $2359, saving customers around $300 compared to the recommended retail price of $2680. To sweeten the deal even further, customers will also receive $200 worth of Viason e-shopping coupons. These coupons include three $50 game e-shopping coupons and one $50 game accessories e-shopping coupon, allowing buyers to stock up on their favorite games and accessories.

Current Nintendo Switch owners are not left out of the deal either. ViaSun is offering a trade-in option where customers can bring their original Nintendo Switch (not including the Lite model) and exchange it for a new OLED-style Switch for only $1659, a massive $1000 discount from the original price. This trade-in option provides an affordable opportunity for current owners to experience the upgraded features of the OLED version.

So, what sets the OLED version apart from the original Switch? The OLED version features a larger screen without a significant increase in size or weight. The slim bezels allow for a larger display, providing a more immersive gaming experience. The OLED screen also boasts better color accuracy, higher contrast, and overall improved image performance compared to the original LCD screen. Moreover, the OLED version comes with an enhanced stand that can be adjusted at multiple angles, providing greater versatility during gameplay. Additionally, the OLED version offers 64GB of storage, which is double the storage capacity of the original Switch. The sound output has also been enhanced, delivering a richer audio experience.

With ViaSun’s limited-time offer, gaming enthusiasts have a chance to upgrade their gaming experience with the Nintendo Switch OLED while enjoying significant savings. Whether you are a new customer or an existing Switch owner, this discount is not to be missed. Visit ViaSun’s store or eShop to take advantage of this deal before September 11, 2023, and enjoy hours of multiplayer gaming fun with friends and family.