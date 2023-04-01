There is a taste of fighting with GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF OC Lab.



NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 has been launched for a while, so it may be seen that ASUS will launch a new GeForce RTX 4090 at Computex 2023. China‘s Colorful also announced the launch of a limited edition GeForce RTX 4090 iGame Lab version of the graphics card earlier.

Because the iGame Kudan version is not yet available, the iGame Lab version will be the flagship product of Colorful.

The new limited edition of 300 copies of the Colorful GeForce RTX 4090 iGame Lab version is mainly white in appearance. Except for the PCB which remains black, the radiator fins, plastic cover and metal frame are all white.

This card currently also breaks 3DMark Time Spy Extreme, but GeForce RTX 4090 iGame Lab using a single 12VHPWR connector, even with XOC vBIOS, it will be limited to 600W power supply, unable to break through like the GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF OC Lab version 600W limit.

According to the current specifications, iGame Lab and iGame Vulcan white version are the same, and the Boost Clock is set at 2625MHz, so the difference is probably due to the difference in the GPU system, which means that the system (BIN) of the iGame Lab version will be better than other Colorful GeForce RTX 4090 .