Listen to the audio version of the article

4 million round for LimoLane, the leading digital platform in premium mobility. The operation was led by serial entrepreneur Fabio Nalucci, CEO and founder of Gellify, and by the Equity Venture Club vehicle. A selection of Italian and international investors took part in the round, including Riccardo Martinelli, former chief investment officer of Partners Groups in Italy.

«In just one year LimoLane has grown exponentially, this demonstrates the effectiveness of a winning business model which in a short time has established itself among the cutting-edge digital solutions in the premium mobility segment. Supporting the forward-looking and competent LimoLane team in this national and international scaling phase will allow the brand to achieve a global leadership role and also to bring our country’s entrepreneurial expertise beyond national borders, as has already happened in Great Britain and in France» commented Fabio Nalucci.

The activities of Limolane

The company, born in Italy in 2021 but with international revenues already in 2022, closed last year’s financial statements with revenues over 8 million euros3.2 times more than the previous year.

LimoLane, founded following a successful venture building between Gellify and a traditional reality operating in the Ncc world, aims to bring innovation in business and premium mobility through a digital platform accessible by customers from all over the world. To date, the platform is active in Italy, Great Britain and France. The LimoLane platform is already multi-channel and allows customers a complete user experience through the app active on smartphones or tablets, via the web and via the call center with 24/7 customer assistance.

The lines of development

The investment round will make it possible to increase the presence of chauffeur services on the platform, a category that today is fragmented, which in Italy alone has over 34,000 micro-tasks well established in the territory but lacking technologically innovative means capable of optimizing the service offered. Furthermore, LimoLane’s goal is to satisfy a new and growing demand for non-scheduled urban mobility by both business and VIP consumer categories.