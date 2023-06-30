Home » Linda Yaccarino reveals her plan for Twitter, including ads and short videos
After reading the first email from the new CEO of Twitter, Linda Yaccarino, it was clear that her vision for the future of the social network was not too different from that of Elon Musk. Today, however, the first official information arrives on the Linda Yaccarino’s plan for TwitterHere’s what we can expect.

Ars Technica reports that the new CEO of the company would shared his vision of Twitter with part of the team of the company. In particular, in recent days Yaccarino would have met the staff of Twitter’s global sales team, explaining that the office’s task will be to work hard to regain the trust of Twitter advertisers, which has been lost in recent months.

It also seems that Yaccarino intends to meet i media partner of the platform in the coming weeks, promoting the launch of a section of short videos in portrait orientation and full screen his Twitter, with a feed dedicated and through which users will be able to scroll freely. In other words, it seems that Twitter is also working on its “shorts” along the lines of those of TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

According to some analysts such as Lou Paskalis of AJL Advisory, “Twitter will have high quality short video production almost instantaneously thanks to Linda Yaccarino and her connections”. Always Paskalis, however, adds that “Twitter’s real problem is content moderation, which would still be intimately linked to what Elon Musk dictated during his months as CEO of the company. For this reason, according to the analyst “the hope is that the new CEO creates a space between what Elon Musk does and the brand safety of Twitter and its partner companies”.

Finally, Yaccarino allegedly asked his employees in the marketing and sales sector about “get your hands dirty” to win back advertisers, adopting personalized selling practices and returning to knock on the door of companies that have abandoned Twitter in recent months. But will this plan really be enough to revive the social network?

