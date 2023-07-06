LINE Adds 3 New Features to Computer Version, Including Quick Block and Report for Group Invitations

LINE Announces New Features for Computer Version: Improved Blocking and Reporting of Fraudulent Group Invitations and More

In a recent announcement, LINE revealed that it has made significant updates to its computer version, introducing three new features. These additions aim to enhance user experience and provide better control over group invitations, personal files, and chat functionality.

One of the most notable features is the ability to quickly block and report unfamiliar group invitations. Fraudulent group invitations have become increasingly common in recent years, causing inconvenience and security concerns for users. Previously, blocking and reporting these invitations required two separate steps. However, with the new update, users can now accomplish both tasks in just one click. After clicking “Block,” the user will be presented with a report screen where they can choose whether to report the invitation or not. This streamlined process will expedite the identification and removal of illegal accounts by the official team.

Additionally, the update introduces a convenient quick menu for chatting with specific users in a group. Previously, users had to click on the avatar of the desired user to send a message or make a call. However, with the new feature, simply sliding the mouse cursor over the avatar will bring up the quick menu. This menu enables users to start chatting or initiate voice and video calls with just one click. Furthermore, LINE’s computer version will now display a full-page personal cover, supporting video cover and background music playback. The cover will also showcase friends’ birthday information, enhancing personalization and connectivity on the platform.

To enjoy these new features, users need to update their LINE version to 8.0. The Windows version was launched on June 29, while the Mac version will be available from July 3. In case LINE does not update automatically, users can check for the latest version by navigating to “Settings” and selecting “About LINE.”

In related news, LINE also shared an exciting update for its mobile app version. Users can now adjust the order of stickers “1 step” while chatting, providing added convenience and customization to their messaging experience.

To stay updated with the latest news and offers, users are encouraged to download the LINE app. By doing so, they can access news, exclusive promotions, and participate in various activities. The app is available for download, ensuring a guaranteed chance to win every day.

Overall, LINE’s recent updates to its computer version aim to enhance security, convenience, and user engagement. These additions reflect the platform’s commitment to continuously improving its services and providing an exceptional user experience.

